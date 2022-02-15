UAVs Component Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | DJI, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “UAVs Component Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UAVs Component report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UAVs Component market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UAVs Component market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UAVs Component market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UAVs Component market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UAVs Component market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DJI, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, AscTec, XAIRCRAFT, Zero Tech, AeroVironment, Yamaha, Draganflyer, Microdrones, Titan Aerospace, Insitu, Airborne Robotics, PrecisionHawk, Skycatch

Market Segmentation by Product:

Motors

Batteries

Controllers

Autopilots

Gimbals

FLIR sensors

ATR systems

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Military UAV

Civilian UAV

The UAVs Component Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UAVs Component market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UAVs Component market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the UAVs Component market expansion?

What will be the global UAVs Component market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the UAVs Component market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the UAVs Component market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global UAVs Component market?

Which technological advancements will influence the UAVs Component market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UAVs Component Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global UAVs Component Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global UAVs Component Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global UAVs Component Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 UAVs Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States UAVs Component in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of UAVs Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 UAVs Component Market Dynamics

1.4.1 UAVs Component Industry Trends

1.4.2 UAVs Component Market Drivers

1.4.3 UAVs Component Market Challenges

1.4.4 UAVs Component Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 UAVs Component by Type

2.1 UAVs Component Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Motors

2.1.2 Batteries

2.1.3 Controllers

2.1.4 Autopilots

2.1.5 Gimbals

2.1.6 FLIR sensors

2.1.7 ATR systems

2.1.8 Others

2.2 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 UAVs Component by Application

3.1 UAVs Component Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Military UAV

3.1.2 Civilian UAV

3.2 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global UAVs Component Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global UAVs Component Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global UAVs Component Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global UAVs Component Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 UAVs Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of UAVs Component in 2021

4.2.3 Global UAVs Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global UAVs Component Headquarters, Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global UAVs Component Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global UAVs Component Companies Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into UAVs Component Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States UAVs Component Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top UAVs Component Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States UAVs Component Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Region

5.1 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global UAVs Component Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America UAVs Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America UAVs Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe UAVs Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe UAVs Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America UAVs Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa UAVs Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa UAVs Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DJI

7.1.1 DJI Company Details

7.1.2 DJI Business Overview

7.1.3 DJI UAVs Component Introduction

7.1.4 DJI Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 DJI Recent Development

7.2 Parrot SA

7.2.1 Parrot SA Company Details

7.2.2 Parrot SA Business Overview

7.2.3 Parrot SA UAVs Component Introduction

7.2.4 Parrot SA Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

7.3 3D Robotics

7.3.1 3D Robotics Company Details

7.3.2 3D Robotics Business Overview

7.3.3 3D Robotics UAVs Component Introduction

7.3.4 3D Robotics Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

7.4 AscTec

7.4.1 AscTec Company Details

7.4.2 AscTec Business Overview

7.4.3 AscTec UAVs Component Introduction

7.4.4 AscTec Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 AscTec Recent Development

7.5 XAIRCRAFT

7.5.1 XAIRCRAFT Company Details

7.5.2 XAIRCRAFT Business Overview

7.5.3 XAIRCRAFT UAVs Component Introduction

7.5.4 XAIRCRAFT Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 XAIRCRAFT Recent Development

7.6 Zero Tech

7.6.1 Zero Tech Company Details

7.6.2 Zero Tech Business Overview

7.6.3 Zero Tech UAVs Component Introduction

7.6.4 Zero Tech Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Zero Tech Recent Development

7.7 AeroVironment

7.7.1 AeroVironment Company Details

7.7.2 AeroVironment Business Overview

7.7.3 AeroVironment UAVs Component Introduction

7.7.4 AeroVironment Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

7.8 Yamaha

7.8.1 Yamaha Company Details

7.8.2 Yamaha Business Overview

7.8.3 Yamaha UAVs Component Introduction

7.8.4 Yamaha Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Yamaha Recent Development

7.9 Draganflyer

7.9.1 Draganflyer Company Details

7.9.2 Draganflyer Business Overview

7.9.3 Draganflyer UAVs Component Introduction

7.9.4 Draganflyer Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Draganflyer Recent Development

7.10 Microdrones

7.10.1 Microdrones Company Details

7.10.2 Microdrones Business Overview

7.10.3 Microdrones UAVs Component Introduction

7.10.4 Microdrones Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Microdrones Recent Development

7.11 Titan Aerospace

7.11.1 Titan Aerospace Company Details

7.11.2 Titan Aerospace Business Overview

7.11.3 Titan Aerospace UAVs Component Introduction

7.11.4 Titan Aerospace Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Titan Aerospace Recent Development

7.12 Insitu

7.12.1 Insitu Company Details

7.12.2 Insitu Business Overview

7.12.3 Insitu UAVs Component Introduction

7.12.4 Insitu Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Insitu Recent Development

7.13 Airborne Robotics

7.13.1 Airborne Robotics Company Details

7.13.2 Airborne Robotics Business Overview

7.13.3 Airborne Robotics UAVs Component Introduction

7.13.4 Airborne Robotics Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Airborne Robotics Recent Development

7.14 PrecisionHawk

7.14.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

7.14.2 PrecisionHawk Business Overview

7.14.3 PrecisionHawk UAVs Component Introduction

7.14.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

7.15 Skycatch

7.15.1 Skycatch Company Details

7.15.2 Skycatch Business Overview

7.15.3 Skycatch UAVs Component Introduction

7.15.4 Skycatch Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Skycatch Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

