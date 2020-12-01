UAV Drones Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Northrop Grumman, DJI, GA-ASI, Parrot, Aerovironment, Thales, Lockheed Martin, 3DR, Boeing, Precisionhawk, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bae Systems, Leonardo, Yuneec, Saab, Alcore Technologies, Ing Robotic Aviation, Aidrones, Nimbus SRL, Xiaomi, VTOL Technologies, Delta Drone, Aeroscout

UAV Drones market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States UAV Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global UAV Drones market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global UAV Drones market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global UAV Drones market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Northrop Grumman, DJI, GA-ASI, Parrot, Aerovironment, Thales, Lockheed Martin, 3DR, Boeing, Precisionhawk, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bae Systems, Leonardo, Yuneec, Saab, Alcore Technologies, Ing Robotic Aviation, Aidrones, Nimbus SRL, Xiaomi, VTOL Technologies, Delta Drone, Aeroscout
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Fixed Wing, VTOL, STUAS, MALE, HALE, Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|Military, Commercial, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global UAV Drones market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the UAV Drones market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the UAV Drones industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global UAV Drones market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global UAV Drones market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UAV Drones market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UAV Drones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fixed Wing
1.2.3 VTOL
1.2.4 STUAS
1.2.5 MALE
1.2.6 HALE
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global UAV Drones, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 UAV Drones Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 UAV Drones Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global UAV Drones Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global UAV Drones Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global UAV Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UAV Drones Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global UAV Drones Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global UAV Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 UAV Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers UAV Drones Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UAV Drones Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States UAV Drones Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States UAV Drones Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States UAV Drones Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top UAV Drones Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top UAV Drones Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States UAV Drones Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States UAV Drones Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America UAV Drones Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America UAV Drones Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Boeing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Boeing Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Boeing Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Boeing Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America UAV Drones Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America UAV Drones Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Northrop Grumman
12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information
12.1.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Northrop Grumman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Products Offered
12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.2 DJI
12.2.1 DJI Corporation Information
12.2.2 DJI Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DJI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 DJI UAV Drones Products Offered
12.2.5 DJI Recent Development
12.3 GA-ASI
12.3.1 GA-ASI Corporation Information
12.3.2 GA-ASI Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 GA-ASI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 GA-ASI UAV Drones Products Offered
12.3.5 GA-ASI Recent Development
12.4 Parrot
12.4.1 Parrot Corporation Information
12.4.2 Parrot Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Parrot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Parrot UAV Drones Products Offered
12.4.5 Parrot Recent Development
12.5 Aerovironment
12.5.1 Aerovironment Corporation Information
12.5.2 Aerovironment Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Aerovironment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Aerovironment UAV Drones Products Offered
12.5.5 Aerovironment Recent Development
12.6 Thales
12.6.1 Thales Corporation Information
12.6.2 Thales Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Thales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Thales UAV Drones Products Offered
12.6.5 Thales Recent Development
12.7 Lockheed Martin
12.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Lockheed Martin UAV Drones Products Offered
12.7.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.8 3DR
12.8.1 3DR Corporation Information
12.8.2 3DR Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3DR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 3DR UAV Drones Products Offered
12.8.5 3DR Recent Development
12.9 Boeing
12.9.1 Boeing Corporation Information
12.9.2 Boeing Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Boeing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Boeing UAV Drones Products Offered
12.9.5 Boeing Recent Development
12.10 Precisionhawk
12.10.1 Precisionhawk Corporation Information
12.10.2 Precisionhawk Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Precisionhawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Products Offered
12.10.5 Precisionhawk Recent Development
12.12 Elbit Systems
12.12.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Elbit Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Elbit Systems Products Offered
12.12.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
12.13 Israel Aerospace Industries
12.13.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information
12.13.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Products Offered
12.13.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development
12.14 Bae Systems
12.14.1 Bae Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 Bae Systems Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Bae Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Bae Systems Products Offered
12.14.5 Bae Systems Recent Development
12.15 Leonardo
12.15.1 Leonardo Corporation Information
12.15.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Leonardo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Leonardo Products Offered
12.15.5 Leonardo Recent Development
12.16 Yuneec
12.16.1 Yuneec Corporation Information
12.16.2 Yuneec Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Yuneec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Yuneec Products Offered
12.16.5 Yuneec Recent Development
12.17 Saab
12.17.1 Saab Corporation Information
12.17.2 Saab Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Saab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Saab Products Offered
12.17.5 Saab Recent Development
12.18 Alcore Technologies
12.18.1 Alcore Technologies Corporation Information
12.18.2 Alcore Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Alcore Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Alcore Technologies Products Offered
12.18.5 Alcore Technologies Recent Development
12.19 Ing Robotic Aviation
12.19.1 Ing Robotic Aviation Corporation Information
12.19.2 Ing Robotic Aviation Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Ing Robotic Aviation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Ing Robotic Aviation Products Offered
12.19.5 Ing Robotic Aviation Recent Development
12.20 Aidrones
12.20.1 Aidrones Corporation Information
12.20.2 Aidrones Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Aidrones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Aidrones Products Offered
12.20.5 Aidrones Recent Development
12.21 Nimbus SRL
12.21.1 Nimbus SRL Corporation Information
12.21.2 Nimbus SRL Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Nimbus SRL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Nimbus SRL Products Offered
12.21.5 Nimbus SRL Recent Development
12.22 Xiaomi
12.22.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Xiaomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Xiaomi Products Offered
12.22.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
12.23 VTOL Technologies
12.23.1 VTOL Technologies Corporation Information
12.23.2 VTOL Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 VTOL Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 VTOL Technologies Products Offered
12.23.5 VTOL Technologies Recent Development
12.24 Delta Drone
12.24.1 Delta Drone Corporation Information
12.24.2 Delta Drone Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Delta Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Delta Drone Products Offered
12.24.5 Delta Drone Recent Development
12.25 Aeroscout
12.25.1 Aeroscout Corporation Information
12.25.2 Aeroscout Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Aeroscout Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Aeroscout Products Offered
12.25.5 Aeroscout Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 UAV Drones Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
