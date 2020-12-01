UAV Drones Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Northrop Grumman, DJI, GA-ASI, Parrot, Aerovironment, Thales, Lockheed Martin, 3DR, Boeing, Precisionhawk, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bae Systems, Leonardo, Yuneec, Saab, Alcore Technologies, Ing Robotic Aviation, Aidrones, Nimbus SRL, Xiaomi, VTOL Technologies, Delta Drone, Aeroscout

UAV Drones market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States UAV Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global UAV Drones market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global UAV Drones market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global UAV Drones market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Northrop Grumman, DJI, GA-ASI, Parrot, Aerovironment, Thales, Lockheed Martin, 3DR, Boeing, Precisionhawk, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bae Systems, Leonardo, Yuneec, Saab, Alcore Technologies, Ing Robotic Aviation, Aidrones, Nimbus SRL, Xiaomi, VTOL Technologies, Delta Drone, Aeroscout Market Segment by Product Type: Fixed Wing, VTOL, STUAS, MALE, HALE, Others Market Segment by Application: Military, Commercial, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global UAV Drones market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UAV Drones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the UAV Drones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UAV Drones market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UAV Drones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UAV Drones market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UAV Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 VTOL

1.2.4 STUAS

1.2.5 MALE

1.2.6 HALE

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global UAV Drones, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 UAV Drones Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global UAV Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 UAV Drones Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global UAV Drones Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global UAV Drones Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global UAV Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UAV Drones Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global UAV Drones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global UAV Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 UAV Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers UAV Drones Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UAV Drones Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 UAV Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global UAV Drones Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 UAV Drones Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States UAV Drones Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States UAV Drones Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States UAV Drones Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top UAV Drones Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top UAV Drones Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States UAV Drones Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States UAV Drones Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States UAV Drones Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States UAV Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States UAV Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States UAV Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States UAV Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States UAV Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America UAV Drones Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America UAV Drones Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Boeing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Boeing Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Boeing Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Boeing Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America UAV Drones Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America UAV Drones Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UAV Drones Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Northrop Grumman

12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.1.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Northrop Grumman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Northrop Grumman UAV Drones Products Offered

12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.2 DJI

12.2.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.2.2 DJI Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DJI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DJI UAV Drones Products Offered

12.2.5 DJI Recent Development

12.3 GA-ASI

12.3.1 GA-ASI Corporation Information

12.3.2 GA-ASI Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GA-ASI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GA-ASI UAV Drones Products Offered

12.3.5 GA-ASI Recent Development

12.4 Parrot

12.4.1 Parrot Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parrot Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Parrot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Parrot UAV Drones Products Offered

12.4.5 Parrot Recent Development

12.5 Aerovironment

12.5.1 Aerovironment Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aerovironment Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aerovironment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Aerovironment UAV Drones Products Offered

12.5.5 Aerovironment Recent Development

12.6 Thales

12.6.1 Thales Corporation Information

12.6.2 Thales Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Thales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Thales UAV Drones Products Offered

12.6.5 Thales Recent Development

12.7 Lockheed Martin

12.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lockheed Martin UAV Drones Products Offered

12.7.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.8 3DR

12.8.1 3DR Corporation Information

12.8.2 3DR Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3DR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 3DR UAV Drones Products Offered

12.8.5 3DR Recent Development

12.9 Boeing

12.9.1 Boeing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Boeing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Boeing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Boeing UAV Drones Products Offered

12.9.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.10 Precisionhawk

12.10.1 Precisionhawk Corporation Information

12.10.2 Precisionhawk Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Precisionhawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Precisionhawk UAV Drones Products Offered

12.10.5 Precisionhawk Recent Development

12.12 Elbit Systems

12.12.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Elbit Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Elbit Systems Products Offered

12.12.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.13 Israel Aerospace Industries

12.13.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Products Offered

12.13.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

12.14 Bae Systems

12.14.1 Bae Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bae Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Bae Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Bae Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Bae Systems Recent Development

12.15 Leonardo

12.15.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

12.15.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Leonardo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Leonardo Products Offered

12.15.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.16 Yuneec

12.16.1 Yuneec Corporation Information

12.16.2 Yuneec Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Yuneec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Yuneec Products Offered

12.16.5 Yuneec Recent Development

12.17 Saab

12.17.1 Saab Corporation Information

12.17.2 Saab Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Saab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Saab Products Offered

12.17.5 Saab Recent Development

12.18 Alcore Technologies

12.18.1 Alcore Technologies Corporation Information

12.18.2 Alcore Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Alcore Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Alcore Technologies Products Offered

12.18.5 Alcore Technologies Recent Development

12.19 Ing Robotic Aviation

12.19.1 Ing Robotic Aviation Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ing Robotic Aviation Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Ing Robotic Aviation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Ing Robotic Aviation Products Offered

12.19.5 Ing Robotic Aviation Recent Development

12.20 Aidrones

12.20.1 Aidrones Corporation Information

12.20.2 Aidrones Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Aidrones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Aidrones Products Offered

12.20.5 Aidrones Recent Development

12.21 Nimbus SRL

12.21.1 Nimbus SRL Corporation Information

12.21.2 Nimbus SRL Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Nimbus SRL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Nimbus SRL Products Offered

12.21.5 Nimbus SRL Recent Development

12.22 Xiaomi

12.22.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Xiaomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Xiaomi Products Offered

12.22.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

12.23 VTOL Technologies

12.23.1 VTOL Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 VTOL Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 VTOL Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 VTOL Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 VTOL Technologies Recent Development

12.24 Delta Drone

12.24.1 Delta Drone Corporation Information

12.24.2 Delta Drone Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Delta Drone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Delta Drone Products Offered

12.24.5 Delta Drone Recent Development

12.25 Aeroscout

12.25.1 Aeroscout Corporation Information

12.25.2 Aeroscout Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Aeroscout Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Aeroscout Products Offered

12.25.5 Aeroscout Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 UAV Drones Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

