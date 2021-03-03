Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market- Key Business Strategies and Forecast Year 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Market Report 2021“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market include:

AbbVie Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, CJ HealthCare Corp, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Galapagos NV, Incyte Corp, Japan Tobacco Inc, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sareum Holdings Plc, Theravance Biopharma Inc, Vectura Group Plc

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2831156/global-tyrosine-protein-kinase-jak1-sales-market

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Segment By Type:

, AZD-4205, Baricitinib, Cerdulatinib, CJ-15314, Others

Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Segment By Application:

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, Eosinophilia, Hairy Cell Leukemia, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 market

For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2831156/global-tyrosine-protein-kinase-jak1-sales-market

TOC

1 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Overview

1.1 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Product Scope

1.2 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 AZD-4205

1.2.3 Baricitinib

1.2.4 Cerdulatinib

1.2.5 CJ-15314

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

1.3.3 Eosinophilia

1.3.4 Hairy Cell Leukemia

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 as of 2020)

3.4 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Pcs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Pcs Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Business

12.1 AbbVie Inc

12.1.1 AbbVie Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 AbbVie Inc Business Overview

12.1.3 AbbVie Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AbbVie Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.1.5 AbbVie Inc Recent Development

12.2 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

12.2.1 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Business Overview

12.2.3 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.2.5 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Recent Development

12.3 Astellas Pharma Inc

12.3.1 Astellas Pharma Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Astellas Pharma Inc Business Overview

12.3.3 Astellas Pharma Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Astellas Pharma Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.3.5 Astellas Pharma Inc Recent Development

12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

12.4.1 AstraZeneca Plc Corporation Information

12.4.2 AstraZeneca Plc Business Overview

12.4.3 AstraZeneca Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AstraZeneca Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.4.5 AstraZeneca Plc Recent Development

12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

12.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Business Overview

12.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Recent Development

12.6 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd

12.6.1 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd Business Overview

12.6.3 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.6.5 Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd Recent Development

12.7 CJ HealthCare Corp

12.7.1 CJ HealthCare Corp Corporation Information

12.7.2 CJ HealthCare Corp Business Overview

12.7.3 CJ HealthCare Corp Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CJ HealthCare Corp Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.7.5 CJ HealthCare Corp Recent Development

12.8 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

12.8.1 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Business Overview

12.8.3 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.8.5 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Recent Development

12.9 Eli Lilly and Co

12.9.1 Eli Lilly and Co Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eli Lilly and Co Business Overview

12.9.3 Eli Lilly and Co Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eli Lilly and Co Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.9.5 Eli Lilly and Co Recent Development

12.10 Galapagos NV

12.10.1 Galapagos NV Corporation Information

12.10.2 Galapagos NV Business Overview

12.10.3 Galapagos NV Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Galapagos NV Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.10.5 Galapagos NV Recent Development

12.11 Incyte Corp

12.11.1 Incyte Corp Corporation Information

12.11.2 Incyte Corp Business Overview

12.11.3 Incyte Corp Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Incyte Corp Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.11.5 Incyte Corp Recent Development

12.12 Japan Tobacco Inc

12.12.1 Japan Tobacco Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Japan Tobacco Inc Business Overview

12.12.3 Japan Tobacco Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Japan Tobacco Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.12.5 Japan Tobacco Inc Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

12.13.1 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd Recent Development

12.14 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

12.14.1 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd Business Overview

12.14.3 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.14.5 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd Recent Development

12.15 Pfizer Inc

12.15.1 Pfizer Inc Corporation Information

12.15.2 Pfizer Inc Business Overview

12.15.3 Pfizer Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Pfizer Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.15.5 Pfizer Inc Recent Development

12.16 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

12.16.1 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporation Information

12.16.2 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Business Overview

12.16.3 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.16.5 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Recent Development

12.17 Sareum Holdings Plc

12.17.1 Sareum Holdings Plc Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sareum Holdings Plc Business Overview

12.17.3 Sareum Holdings Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sareum Holdings Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.17.5 Sareum Holdings Plc Recent Development

12.18 Theravance Biopharma Inc

12.18.1 Theravance Biopharma Inc Corporation Information

12.18.2 Theravance Biopharma Inc Business Overview

12.18.3 Theravance Biopharma Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Theravance Biopharma Inc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.18.5 Theravance Biopharma Inc Recent Development

12.19 Vectura Group Plc

12.19.1 Vectura Group Plc Corporation Information

12.19.2 Vectura Group Plc Business Overview

12.19.3 Vectura Group Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Vectura Group Plc Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Products Offered

12.19.5 Vectura Group Plc Recent Development 13 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1

13.4 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Distributors List

14.3 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Trends

15.2 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Drivers

15.3 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Challenges

15.4 Tyrosine Protein Kinase JAK1 Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.