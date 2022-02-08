Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market 2022: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2022-2028) | 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Two-Sided Industrial Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, SEKISUI, Lintec, Flexcon, Shurtape, Intertape, Scapa, Yem Chio, Adhesives Research, KK Enterprise, BO.MA, DeWAL, Zhongshan Crown

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Fastening Material

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others



The Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market expansion?

What will be the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Two-Sided Industrial Tapes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thin Double Coated Tapes

2.1.2 Thin Transfer Tapes

2.1.3 Foam Tapes

2.1.4 Fastening Material

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Daily Commodities

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Medical Device

3.1.5 Construction

3.1.6 Appliances

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Two-Sided Industrial Tapes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 TESA

7.2.1 TESA Corporation Information

7.2.2 TESA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TESA Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TESA Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.2.5 TESA Recent Development

7.3 Nitto Denko

7.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nitto Denko Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nitto Denko Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.4 Berry Plastics

7.4.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Berry Plastics Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Berry Plastics Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.4.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

7.5 SEKISUI

7.5.1 SEKISUI Corporation Information

7.5.2 SEKISUI Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SEKISUI Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SEKISUI Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.5.5 SEKISUI Recent Development

7.6 Lintec

7.6.1 Lintec Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lintec Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lintec Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lintec Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.6.5 Lintec Recent Development

7.7 Flexcon

7.7.1 Flexcon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flexcon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Flexcon Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Flexcon Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.7.5 Flexcon Recent Development

7.8 Shurtape

7.8.1 Shurtape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shurtape Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shurtape Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shurtape Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.8.5 Shurtape Recent Development

7.9 Intertape

7.9.1 Intertape Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intertape Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Intertape Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Intertape Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.9.5 Intertape Recent Development

7.10 Scapa

7.10.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.10.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Scapa Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Scapa Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.10.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.11 Yem Chio

7.11.1 Yem Chio Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yem Chio Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Yem Chio Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Yem Chio Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Products Offered

7.11.5 Yem Chio Recent Development

7.12 Adhesives Research

7.12.1 Adhesives Research Corporation Information

7.12.2 Adhesives Research Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Adhesives Research Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Adhesives Research Products Offered

7.12.5 Adhesives Research Recent Development

7.13 KK Enterprise

7.13.1 KK Enterprise Corporation Information

7.13.2 KK Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KK Enterprise Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KK Enterprise Products Offered

7.13.5 KK Enterprise Recent Development

7.14 BO.MA

7.14.1 BO.MA Corporation Information

7.14.2 BO.MA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BO.MA Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BO.MA Products Offered

7.14.5 BO.MA Recent Development

7.15 DeWAL

7.15.1 DeWAL Corporation Information

7.15.2 DeWAL Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DeWAL Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DeWAL Products Offered

7.15.5 DeWAL Recent Development

7.16 Zhongshan Crown

7.16.1 Zhongshan Crown Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhongshan Crown Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhongshan Crown Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhongshan Crown Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhongshan Crown Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Distributors

8.3 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Distributors

8.5 Two-Sided Industrial Tapes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

