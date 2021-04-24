Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Colfax, ITT Bornemann, Flowserve

“

The report titled Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Twin-Screw Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Twin-Screw Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Twin-Screw Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Colfax, ITT Bornemann, Flowserve, SPX FLOW, Leistritz, HMS Livgidromash, Klaus Union, Netzsch, Wangen Pumps, PSG, Seim S.r.l., Fristam, Kosaka Laboratory, SOMA Pumps, CTP, Huangshan RSP

Market Segmentation by Product: Sealed Twin-Screw Pump

Non-sealed Twin-Screw Pump



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Power Industry

Others



The Twin-Screw Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Twin-Screw Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Twin-Screw Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Twin-Screw Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Twin-Screw Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Twin-Screw Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Twin-Screw Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Twin-Screw Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Twin-Screw Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sealed Twin-Screw Pump

1.2.2 Non-sealed Twin-Screw Pump

1.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Twin-Screw Pumps Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Twin-Screw Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Twin-Screw Pumps Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Twin-Screw Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Twin-Screw Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Twin-Screw Pumps as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Twin-Screw Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Twin-Screw Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Twin-Screw Pumps Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Twin-Screw Pumps by Application

4.1 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas Industry

4.1.2 Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Shipbuilding Industry

4.1.4 Power Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Twin-Screw Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Twin-Screw Pumps by Country

5.1 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps by Country

6.1 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps by Country

8.1 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Twin-Screw Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Twin-Screw Pumps Business

10.1 Colfax

10.1.1 Colfax Corporation Information

10.1.2 Colfax Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Colfax Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Colfax Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 Colfax Recent Development

10.2 ITT Bornemann

10.2.1 ITT Bornemann Corporation Information

10.2.2 ITT Bornemann Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ITT Bornemann Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Colfax Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 ITT Bornemann Recent Development

10.3 Flowserve

10.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.3.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Flowserve Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Flowserve Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.4 SPX FLOW

10.4.1 SPX FLOW Corporation Information

10.4.2 SPX FLOW Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SPX FLOW Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SPX FLOW Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 SPX FLOW Recent Development

10.5 Leistritz

10.5.1 Leistritz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Leistritz Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Leistritz Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Leistritz Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Leistritz Recent Development

10.6 HMS Livgidromash

10.6.1 HMS Livgidromash Corporation Information

10.6.2 HMS Livgidromash Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HMS Livgidromash Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HMS Livgidromash Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 HMS Livgidromash Recent Development

10.7 Klaus Union

10.7.1 Klaus Union Corporation Information

10.7.2 Klaus Union Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Klaus Union Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Klaus Union Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Klaus Union Recent Development

10.8 Netzsch

10.8.1 Netzsch Corporation Information

10.8.2 Netzsch Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Netzsch Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Netzsch Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 Netzsch Recent Development

10.9 Wangen Pumps

10.9.1 Wangen Pumps Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wangen Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wangen Pumps Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wangen Pumps Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 Wangen Pumps Recent Development

10.10 PSG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Twin-Screw Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PSG Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PSG Recent Development

10.11 Seim S.r.l.

10.11.1 Seim S.r.l. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Seim S.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Seim S.r.l. Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Seim S.r.l. Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 Seim S.r.l. Recent Development

10.12 Fristam

10.12.1 Fristam Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fristam Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fristam Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fristam Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.12.5 Fristam Recent Development

10.13 Kosaka Laboratory

10.13.1 Kosaka Laboratory Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kosaka Laboratory Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kosaka Laboratory Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kosaka Laboratory Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.13.5 Kosaka Laboratory Recent Development

10.14 SOMA Pumps

10.14.1 SOMA Pumps Corporation Information

10.14.2 SOMA Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SOMA Pumps Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SOMA Pumps Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.14.5 SOMA Pumps Recent Development

10.15 CTP

10.15.1 CTP Corporation Information

10.15.2 CTP Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CTP Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CTP Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.15.5 CTP Recent Development

10.16 Huangshan RSP

10.16.1 Huangshan RSP Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huangshan RSP Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Huangshan RSP Twin-Screw Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Huangshan RSP Twin-Screw Pumps Products Offered

10.16.5 Huangshan RSP Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Twin-Screw Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Twin-Screw Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Twin-Screw Pumps Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Twin-Screw Pumps Distributors

12.3 Twin-Screw Pumps Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

