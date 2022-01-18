TV Market Outlook To 2028 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2022 | Samsung, TCL, LG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(TV Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4211709/global-and-united-states-tv-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the TV report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global TV market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global TV market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global TV market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global TV market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global TV market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsung

TCL

LG

Hisense

Skyworth

Sony

Phillips+AOC

MI

Sharp

Panasonic

Changhong

Haier

Vizio

Konka

Funai



Market Segmentation by Product:

Under 60 Inch

60-70 Inch

Above 70 Inch



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online

Others



The TV Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global TV market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global TV market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4211709/global-and-united-states-tv-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the TV market expansion?

What will be the global TV market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the TV market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the TV market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global TV market?

Which technological advancements will influence the TV market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 TV Product Introduction

1.2 Global TV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global TV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global TV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States TV Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States TV Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States TV Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 TV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States TV in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of TV Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 TV Market Dynamics

1.5.1 TV Industry Trends

1.5.2 TV Market Drivers

1.5.3 TV Market Challenges

1.5.4 TV Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 TV Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Under 60 Inch

2.1.2 60-70 Inch

2.1.3 Above 70 Inch

2.2 Global TV Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global TV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global TV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global TV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States TV Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States TV Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States TV Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States TV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Retail Channels

3.1 TV Market Segment by Retail Channels

3.1.1 Hypermarket & Supermarket

3.1.2 Specialty Store

3.1.3 Online

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global TV Market Size by Retail Channels

3.2.1 Global TV Sales in Value, by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global TV Sales in Volume, by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global TV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States TV Market Size by Retail Channels

3.3.1 United States TV Sales in Value, by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States TV Sales in Volume, by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States TV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Retail Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global TV Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global TV Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global TV Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global TV Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global TV Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global TV Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global TV Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 TV Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of TV in 2021

4.2.3 Global TV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global TV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global TV Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers TV Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into TV Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States TV Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top TV Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States TV Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States TV Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global TV Market Size by Region

5.1 Global TV Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global TV Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global TV Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global TV Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global TV Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global TV Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global TV Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America TV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America TV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific TV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific TV Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe TV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe TV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America TV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America TV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa TV Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa TV Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Samsung TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Samsung TV Products Offered

7.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.2 TCL

7.2.1 TCL Corporation Information

7.2.2 TCL Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TCL TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TCL TV Products Offered

7.2.5 TCL Recent Development

7.3 LG

7.3.1 LG Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG TV Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Recent Development

7.4 Hisense

7.4.1 Hisense Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hisense Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hisense TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hisense TV Products Offered

7.4.5 Hisense Recent Development

7.5 Skyworth

7.5.1 Skyworth Corporation Information

7.5.2 Skyworth Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Skyworth TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Skyworth TV Products Offered

7.5.5 Skyworth Recent Development

7.6 Sony

7.6.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sony TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sony TV Products Offered

7.6.5 Sony Recent Development

7.7 Phillips+AOC

7.7.1 Phillips+AOC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Phillips+AOC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Phillips+AOC TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Phillips+AOC TV Products Offered

7.7.5 Phillips+AOC Recent Development

7.8 MI

7.8.1 MI Corporation Information

7.8.2 MI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MI TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MI TV Products Offered

7.8.5 MI Recent Development

7.9 Sharp

7.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sharp TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sharp TV Products Offered

7.9.5 Sharp Recent Development

7.10 Panasonic

7.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Panasonic TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Panasonic TV Products Offered

7.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.11 Changhong

7.11.1 Changhong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Changhong TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Changhong TV Products Offered

7.11.5 Changhong Recent Development

7.12 Haier

7.12.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.12.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Haier TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Haier Products Offered

7.12.5 Haier Recent Development

7.13 Vizio

7.13.1 Vizio Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vizio Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vizio TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vizio Products Offered

7.13.5 Vizio Recent Development

7.14 Konka

7.14.1 Konka Corporation Information

7.14.2 Konka Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Konka TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Konka Products Offered

7.14.5 Konka Recent Development

7.15 Funai

7.15.1 Funai Corporation Information

7.15.2 Funai Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Funai TV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Funai Products Offered

7.15.5 Funai Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 TV Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 TV Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 TV Distributors

8.3 TV Production Mode & Process

8.4 TV Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 TV Sales Channels

8.4.2 TV Distributors

8.5 TV Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4211709/global-and-united-states-tv-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”