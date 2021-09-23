Turbine Vane Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2027 | GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, Rolls-Royce

“

The report titled Global Turbine Vane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Turbine Vane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Turbine Vane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Turbine Vane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Turbine Vane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Turbine Vane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Turbine Vane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Turbine Vane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Turbine Vane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Turbine Vane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Turbine Vane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Turbine Vane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, TURBOCAM, UTC Aerospace Systems, PCC Airfoils, Oerlikon, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies), Hi-Tek, Turbo Machined Products, Leistritz, Arconic, Moeller Aerospace, IHI, Cisri-gaona

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Vane

Intermediate Pressure Turbine (IPT) Vane

High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Vane



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Oil & gas

Power

Others



The Turbine Vane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Turbine Vane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Turbine Vane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Turbine Vane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Turbine Vane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Turbine Vane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Turbine Vane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Turbine Vane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Turbine Vane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Turbine Vane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Vane

1.2.3 Intermediate Pressure Turbine (IPT) Vane

1.2.4 High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Vane

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Turbine Vane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Oil & gas

1.3.4 Power

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Turbine Vane Production

2.1 Global Turbine Vane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Turbine Vane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Turbine Vane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Turbine Vane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Turbine Vane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Turbine Vane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Turbine Vane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Turbine Vane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Turbine Vane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Turbine Vane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Turbine Vane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Turbine Vane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Turbine Vane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Turbine Vane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Turbine Vane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Turbine Vane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Turbine Vane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Turbine Vane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Turbine Vane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Turbine Vane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Turbine Vane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Turbine Vane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Turbine Vane Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Turbine Vane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Turbine Vane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Turbine Vane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Turbine Vane Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Turbine Vane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Turbine Vane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Turbine Vane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Turbine Vane Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Turbine Vane Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Turbine Vane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Turbine Vane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Turbine Vane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Turbine Vane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Turbine Vane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Turbine Vane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Turbine Vane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Turbine Vane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Turbine Vane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Turbine Vane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Turbine Vane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Turbine Vane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Turbine Vane Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Turbine Vane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Turbine Vane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Turbine Vane Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Turbine Vane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Turbine Vane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Turbine Vane Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Turbine Vane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Turbine Vane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Turbine Vane Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Turbine Vane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Turbine Vane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Turbine Vane Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Turbine Vane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Turbine Vane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Turbine Vane Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Turbine Vane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Turbine Vane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Turbine Vane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Turbine Vane Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Turbine Vane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Turbine Vane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Turbine Vane Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Turbine Vane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Turbine Vane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Turbine Vane Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Turbine Vane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Turbine Vane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Vane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GE Aviation

12.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Aviation Overview

12.1.3 GE Aviation Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Aviation Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 GE Aviation Recent Developments

12.2 GKN Aerospace

12.2.1 GKN Aerospace Corporation Information

12.2.2 GKN Aerospace Overview

12.2.3 GKN Aerospace Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GKN Aerospace Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 GKN Aerospace Recent Developments

12.3 Rolls-Royce

12.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rolls-Royce Overview

12.3.3 Rolls-Royce Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rolls-Royce Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Developments

12.4 TURBOCAM

12.4.1 TURBOCAM Corporation Information

12.4.2 TURBOCAM Overview

12.4.3 TURBOCAM Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TURBOCAM Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 TURBOCAM Recent Developments

12.5 UTC Aerospace Systems

12.5.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 UTC Aerospace Systems Overview

12.5.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 UTC Aerospace Systems Recent Developments

12.6 PCC Airfoils

12.6.1 PCC Airfoils Corporation Information

12.6.2 PCC Airfoils Overview

12.6.3 PCC Airfoils Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PCC Airfoils Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 PCC Airfoils Recent Developments

12.7 Oerlikon

12.7.1 Oerlikon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Oerlikon Overview

12.7.3 Oerlikon Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Oerlikon Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Oerlikon Recent Developments

12.8 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies)

12.8.1 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) Overview

12.8.3 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies) Recent Developments

12.9 Hi-Tek

12.9.1 Hi-Tek Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hi-Tek Overview

12.9.3 Hi-Tek Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hi-Tek Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Hi-Tek Recent Developments

12.10 Turbo Machined Products

12.10.1 Turbo Machined Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 Turbo Machined Products Overview

12.10.3 Turbo Machined Products Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Turbo Machined Products Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Turbo Machined Products Recent Developments

12.11 Leistritz

12.11.1 Leistritz Corporation Information

12.11.2 Leistritz Overview

12.11.3 Leistritz Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Leistritz Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Leistritz Recent Developments

12.12 Arconic

12.12.1 Arconic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Arconic Overview

12.12.3 Arconic Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Arconic Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Arconic Recent Developments

12.13 Moeller Aerospace

12.13.1 Moeller Aerospace Corporation Information

12.13.2 Moeller Aerospace Overview

12.13.3 Moeller Aerospace Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Moeller Aerospace Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Moeller Aerospace Recent Developments

12.14 IHI

12.14.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.14.2 IHI Overview

12.14.3 IHI Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 IHI Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 IHI Recent Developments

12.15 Cisri-gaona

12.15.1 Cisri-gaona Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cisri-gaona Overview

12.15.3 Cisri-gaona Turbine Vane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cisri-gaona Turbine Vane Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Cisri-gaona Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Turbine Vane Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Turbine Vane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Turbine Vane Production Mode & Process

13.4 Turbine Vane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Turbine Vane Sales Channels

13.4.2 Turbine Vane Distributors

13.5 Turbine Vane Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Turbine Vane Industry Trends

14.2 Turbine Vane Market Drivers

14.3 Turbine Vane Market Challenges

14.4 Turbine Vane Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Turbine Vane Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”