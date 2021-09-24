Tunneling Machinery Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | CREG, CRCHI, Herrenknecht

“

The report titled Global Tunneling Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tunneling Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tunneling Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tunneling Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tunneling Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tunneling Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tunneling Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tunneling Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tunneling Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tunneling Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tunneling Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tunneling Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CREG, CRCHI, Herrenknecht, NHI, LNSS, Tianhe, JIMT, Komatsu, Hitachi Zosen, Terratec, Kawasaki, STEC, LXCE, Sandvik, SANY GROUP, XCMG, Antraquip, Sunward, BBM Group, Famur, Mitsui Miike Machinery, Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS), MSB Schmittwerke

Market Segmentation by Product:

TBMs

Roadheader



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coal Mine and Rock

Municipal Engineering

Railway and Highway

Others



The Tunneling Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tunneling Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tunneling Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tunneling Machinery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tunneling Machinery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tunneling Machinery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tunneling Machinery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tunneling Machinery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tunneling Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 TBMs

1.2.3 Roadheader

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coal Mine and Rock

1.3.3 Municipal Engineering

1.3.4 Railway and Highway

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tunneling Machinery Production

2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 China

2.5 Europe

2.6 United States

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tunneling Machinery Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Tunneling Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tunneling Machinery Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Tunneling Machinery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Tunneling Machinery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Tunneling Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tunneling Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 CREG

12.1.1 CREG Corporation Information

12.1.2 CREG Overview

12.1.3 CREG Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CREG Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.1.5 CREG Recent Developments

12.2 CRCHI

12.2.1 CRCHI Corporation Information

12.2.2 CRCHI Overview

12.2.3 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CRCHI Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.2.5 CRCHI Recent Developments

12.3 Herrenknecht

12.3.1 Herrenknecht Corporation Information

12.3.2 Herrenknecht Overview

12.3.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Herrenknecht Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.3.5 Herrenknecht Recent Developments

12.4 NHI

12.4.1 NHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 NHI Overview

12.4.3 NHI Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NHI Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.4.5 NHI Recent Developments

12.5 LNSS

12.5.1 LNSS Corporation Information

12.5.2 LNSS Overview

12.5.3 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LNSS Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.5.5 LNSS Recent Developments

12.6 Tianhe

12.6.1 Tianhe Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tianhe Overview

12.6.3 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tianhe Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.6.5 Tianhe Recent Developments

12.7 JIMT

12.7.1 JIMT Corporation Information

12.7.2 JIMT Overview

12.7.3 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JIMT Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.7.5 JIMT Recent Developments

12.8 Komatsu

12.8.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Komatsu Overview

12.8.3 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Komatsu Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.8.5 Komatsu Recent Developments

12.9 Hitachi Zosen

12.9.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Zosen Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Zosen Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.9.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Developments

12.10 Terratec

12.10.1 Terratec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Terratec Overview

12.10.3 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Terratec Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.10.5 Terratec Recent Developments

12.11 Kawasaki

12.11.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kawasaki Overview

12.11.3 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kawasaki Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.11.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments

12.12 STEC

12.12.1 STEC Corporation Information

12.12.2 STEC Overview

12.12.3 STEC Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 STEC Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.12.5 STEC Recent Developments

12.13 LXCE

12.13.1 LXCE Corporation Information

12.13.2 LXCE Overview

12.13.3 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LXCE Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.13.5 LXCE Recent Developments

12.14 Sandvik

12.14.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sandvik Overview

12.14.3 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sandvik Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.14.5 Sandvik Recent Developments

12.15 SANY GROUP

12.15.1 SANY GROUP Corporation Information

12.15.2 SANY GROUP Overview

12.15.3 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SANY GROUP Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.15.5 SANY GROUP Recent Developments

12.16 XCMG

12.16.1 XCMG Corporation Information

12.16.2 XCMG Overview

12.16.3 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 XCMG Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.16.5 XCMG Recent Developments

12.17 Antraquip

12.17.1 Antraquip Corporation Information

12.17.2 Antraquip Overview

12.17.3 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Antraquip Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.17.5 Antraquip Recent Developments

12.18 Sunward

12.18.1 Sunward Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sunward Overview

12.18.3 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sunward Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.18.5 Sunward Recent Developments

12.19 BBM Group

12.19.1 BBM Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 BBM Group Overview

12.19.3 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 BBM Group Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.19.5 BBM Group Recent Developments

12.20 Famur

12.20.1 Famur Corporation Information

12.20.2 Famur Overview

12.20.3 Famur Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Famur Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.20.5 Famur Recent Developments

12.21 Mitsui Miike Machinery

12.21.1 Mitsui Miike Machinery Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mitsui Miike Machinery Overview

12.21.3 Mitsui Miike Machinery Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Mitsui Miike Machinery Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.21.5 Mitsui Miike Machinery Recent Developments

12.22 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

12.22.1 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Corporation Information

12.22.2 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Overview

12.22.3 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.22.5 Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS) Recent Developments

12.23 MSB Schmittwerke

12.23.1 MSB Schmittwerke Corporation Information

12.23.2 MSB Schmittwerke Overview

12.23.3 MSB Schmittwerke Tunneling Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 MSB Schmittwerke Tunneling Machinery Product Description

12.23.5 MSB Schmittwerke Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Tunneling Machinery Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Tunneling Machinery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Tunneling Machinery Production Mode & Process

13.4 Tunneling Machinery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Tunneling Machinery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Tunneling Machinery Distributors

13.5 Tunneling Machinery Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Tunneling Machinery Industry Trends

14.2 Tunneling Machinery Market Drivers

14.3 Tunneling Machinery Market Challenges

14.4 Tunneling Machinery Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Tunneling Machinery Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”