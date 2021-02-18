Tungsten Carbide Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

“

The report titled Global Tungsten Carbide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tungsten Carbide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tungsten Carbide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tungsten Carbide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tungsten Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tungsten Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tungsten Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tungsten Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tungsten Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tungsten Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, China Tungsten & Hightech, JXTC, Japan New Metals, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten, China Molybdenum, Jiangsu Hetian, Kennametal, A.L.M.T. Corp, Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten, Wolfram Company JSC, Treibacher Industrie, H.C. Starck, TaeguTec Ltd, Eurotungstene (Umicore), Buffalo Tungsten

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 1μm

1-10μm

10-50μm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cemented Carbide

Tungsten Mill Products

Steel and Alloy

Others



The Tungsten Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tungsten Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tungsten Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tungsten Carbide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tungsten Carbide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tungsten Carbide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tungsten Carbide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tungsten Carbide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tungsten Carbide Market Overview

1.1 Tungsten Carbide Product Overview

1.2 Tungsten Carbide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 1μm

1.2.2 1-10μm

1.2.3 10-50μm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Tungsten Carbide Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Tungsten Carbide Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Tungsten Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Tungsten Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Tungsten Carbide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tungsten Carbide Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tungsten Carbide Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tungsten Carbide as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tungsten Carbide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Tungsten Carbide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tungsten Carbide by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Tungsten Carbide by Application

4.1 Tungsten Carbide Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cemented Carbide

4.1.2 Tungsten Mill Products

4.1.3 Steel and Alloy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Tungsten Carbide by Application

4.5.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Tungsten Carbide by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide by Application

5 North America Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tungsten Carbide Business

10.1 Xiamen Tungsten

10.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

10.1.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.1.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Developments

10.2 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

10.2.1 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.2.5 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Recent Developments

10.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

10.3.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Corporation Information

10.3.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.3.5 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Recent Developments

10.4 Global Tungsten & Powders

10.4.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information

10.4.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.4.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Recent Developments

10.5 China Tungsten & Hightech

10.5.1 China Tungsten & Hightech Corporation Information

10.5.2 China Tungsten & Hightech Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 China Tungsten & Hightech Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 China Tungsten & Hightech Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.5.5 China Tungsten & Hightech Recent Developments

10.6 JXTC

10.6.1 JXTC Corporation Information

10.6.2 JXTC Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.6.5 JXTC Recent Developments

10.7 Japan New Metals

10.7.1 Japan New Metals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Japan New Metals Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.7.5 Japan New Metals Recent Developments

10.8 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

10.8.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Recent Developments

10.9 China Molybdenum

10.9.1 China Molybdenum Corporation Information

10.9.2 China Molybdenum Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 China Molybdenum Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 China Molybdenum Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.9.5 China Molybdenum Recent Developments

10.10 Jiangsu Hetian

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Tungsten Carbide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangsu Hetian Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangsu Hetian Recent Developments

10.11 Kennametal

10.11.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kennametal Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.11.5 Kennametal Recent Developments

10.12 A.L.M.T. Corp

10.12.1 A.L.M.T. Corp Corporation Information

10.12.2 A.L.M.T. Corp Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 A.L.M.T. Corp Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 A.L.M.T. Corp Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.12.5 A.L.M.T. Corp Recent Developments

10.13 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

10.13.1 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.13.5 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Recent Developments

10.14 Wolfram Company JSC

10.14.1 Wolfram Company JSC Corporation Information

10.14.2 Wolfram Company JSC Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Wolfram Company JSC Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Wolfram Company JSC Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.14.5 Wolfram Company JSC Recent Developments

10.15 Treibacher Industrie

10.15.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information

10.15.2 Treibacher Industrie Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Treibacher Industrie Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Treibacher Industrie Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.15.5 Treibacher Industrie Recent Developments

10.16 H.C. Starck

10.16.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information

10.16.2 H.C. Starck Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 H.C. Starck Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 H.C. Starck Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.16.5 H.C. Starck Recent Developments

10.17 TaeguTec Ltd

10.17.1 TaeguTec Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 TaeguTec Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 TaeguTec Ltd Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 TaeguTec Ltd Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.17.5 TaeguTec Ltd Recent Developments

10.18 Eurotungstene (Umicore)

10.18.1 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.18.5 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Recent Developments

10.19 Buffalo Tungsten

10.19.1 Buffalo Tungsten Corporation Information

10.19.2 Buffalo Tungsten Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

10.19.5 Buffalo Tungsten Recent Developments

11 Tungsten Carbide Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Tungsten Carbide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Tungsten Carbide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Tungsten Carbide Industry Trends

11.4.2 Tungsten Carbide Market Drivers

11.4.3 Tungsten Carbide Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”