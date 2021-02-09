Tungsten Carbide Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

“

The report titled Global Tungsten Carbide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tungsten Carbide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tungsten Carbide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tungsten Carbide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tungsten Carbide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tungsten Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tungsten Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tungsten Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tungsten Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tungsten Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tungsten Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, China Tungsten & Hightech, JXTC, Japan New Metals, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten, China Molybdenum, Jiangsu Hetian, Kennametal, A.L.M.T. Corp, Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten, Wolfram Company JSC, Treibacher Industrie, H.C. Starck, TaeguTec Ltd, Eurotungstene (Umicore), Buffalo Tungsten

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 1μm

1-10μm

10-50μm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cemented Carbide

Tungsten Mill Products

Steel and Alloy

Others



The Tungsten Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tungsten Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tungsten Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tungsten Carbide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up to 1μm

1.2.3 1-10μm

1.2.4 10-50μm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cemented Carbide

1.3.3 Tungsten Mill Products

1.3.4 Steel and Alloy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Tungsten Carbide Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Tungsten Carbide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Tungsten Carbide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tungsten Carbide Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tungsten Carbide Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tungsten Carbide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tungsten Carbide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tungsten Carbide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Tungsten Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Tungsten Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Tungsten Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tungsten Carbide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Tungsten Carbide Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Tungsten Carbide Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Tungsten Carbide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Tungsten Carbide Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Tungsten Carbide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Tungsten Carbide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe China Molybdenum Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe China Molybdenum Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe China Molybdenum Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe China Molybdenum Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Xiamen Tungsten

12.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.1.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

12.2 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

12.2.1 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.2.5 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Recent Development

12.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

12.3.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Corporation Information

12.3.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.3.5 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Recent Development

12.4 Global Tungsten & Powders

12.4.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information

12.4.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.4.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Recent Development

12.5 China Tungsten & Hightech

12.5.1 China Tungsten & Hightech Corporation Information

12.5.2 China Tungsten & Hightech Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 China Tungsten & Hightech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 China Tungsten & Hightech Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.5.5 China Tungsten & Hightech Recent Development

12.6 JXTC

12.6.1 JXTC Corporation Information

12.6.2 JXTC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 JXTC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.6.5 JXTC Recent Development

12.7 Japan New Metals

12.7.1 Japan New Metals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Japan New Metals Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Japan New Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.7.5 Japan New Metals Recent Development

12.8 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

12.8.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Recent Development

12.9 China Molybdenum

12.9.1 China Molybdenum Corporation Information

12.9.2 China Molybdenum Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 China Molybdenum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 China Molybdenum Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.9.5 China Molybdenum Recent Development

12.10 Jiangsu Hetian

12.10.1 Jiangsu Hetian Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangsu Hetian Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jiangsu Hetian Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jiangsu Hetian Tungsten Carbide Products Offered

12.10.5 Jiangsu Hetian Recent Development

12.12 A.L.M.T. Corp

12.12.1 A.L.M.T. Corp Corporation Information

12.12.2 A.L.M.T. Corp Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 A.L.M.T. Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 A.L.M.T. Corp Products Offered

12.12.5 A.L.M.T. Corp Recent Development

12.13 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

12.13.1 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Products Offered

12.13.5 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Recent Development

12.14 Wolfram Company JSC

12.14.1 Wolfram Company JSC Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wolfram Company JSC Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Wolfram Company JSC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Wolfram Company JSC Products Offered

12.14.5 Wolfram Company JSC Recent Development

12.15 Treibacher Industrie

12.15.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information

12.15.2 Treibacher Industrie Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Treibacher Industrie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Treibacher Industrie Products Offered

12.15.5 Treibacher Industrie Recent Development

12.16 H.C. Starck

12.16.1 H.C. Starck Corporation Information

12.16.2 H.C. Starck Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 H.C. Starck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 H.C. Starck Products Offered

12.16.5 H.C. Starck Recent Development

12.17 TaeguTec Ltd

12.17.1 TaeguTec Ltd Corporation Information

12.17.2 TaeguTec Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 TaeguTec Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 TaeguTec Ltd Products Offered

12.17.5 TaeguTec Ltd Recent Development

12.18 Eurotungstene (Umicore)

12.18.1 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Products Offered

12.18.5 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Recent Development

12.19 Buffalo Tungsten

12.19.1 Buffalo Tungsten Corporation Information

12.19.2 Buffalo Tungsten Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Buffalo Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Buffalo Tungsten Products Offered

12.19.5 Buffalo Tungsten Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tungsten Carbide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”