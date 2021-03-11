Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Mettler Toledo, ABB, Servomex (Spectris)

“

The report titled Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2106278/global-tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-tdla-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mettler Toledo, ABB, Servomex (Spectris), Yokogawa Electric, Focused Photonics Inc., Siemens, SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser), AMETEK, NEO Monitors, SICK, Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Airoptic, ADEV, Emerson, DEFINE Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: In-Situ TDLA

Extractive TDLA



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Metal & Mining

Fertilizer

Cement

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Steel Industry

Others



The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2106278/global-tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-tdla-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 In-Situ TDLA

1.3.3 Extractive TDLA

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil & Gas

1.4.3 Power Industry

1.4.4 Metal & Mining

1.4.5 Fertilizer

1.4.6 Cement

1.4.7 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

1.4.8 Pulp & Paper

1.4.9 Steel Industry

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Trends

2.3.2 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Asia & Pacific

6.5.1 Asia & Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Asia & Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Asia & Pacific

6.5.4 Asia & Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Mettler Toledo

8.1.1 Mettler Toledo Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mettler Toledo Business Overview

8.1.3 Mettler Toledo Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.1.5 Mettler Toledo SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Mettler Toledo Recent Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Business Overview

8.2.3 ABB Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.2.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.3 Servomex (Spectris)

8.3.1 Servomex (Spectris) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Servomex (Spectris) Business Overview

8.3.3 Servomex (Spectris) Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.3.5 Servomex (Spectris) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Servomex (Spectris) Recent Developments

8.4 Yokogawa Electric

8.4.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview

8.4.3 Yokogawa Electric Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.4.5 Yokogawa Electric SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Yokogawa Electric Recent Developments

8.5 Focused Photonics Inc.

8.5.1 Focused Photonics Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Focused Photonics Inc. Business Overview

8.5.3 Focused Photonics Inc. Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.5.5 Focused Photonics Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Focused Photonics Inc. Recent Developments

8.6 Siemens

8.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.6.2 Siemens Business Overview

8.6.3 Siemens Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.6.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.7 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser)

8.7.1 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser) Corporation Information

8.7.2 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser) Business Overview

8.7.3 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser) Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.7.5 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser) SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 SpectraSensors (Endress+Hauser) Recent Developments

8.8 AMETEK

8.8.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

8.8.2 AMETEK Business Overview

8.8.3 AMETEK Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.8.5 AMETEK SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 AMETEK Recent Developments

8.9 NEO Monitors

8.9.1 NEO Monitors Corporation Information

8.9.2 NEO Monitors Business Overview

8.9.3 NEO Monitors Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.9.5 NEO Monitors SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 NEO Monitors Recent Developments

8.10 SICK

8.10.1 SICK Corporation Information

8.10.2 SICK Business Overview

8.10.3 SICK Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.10.5 SICK SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 SICK Recent Developments

8.11 Teledyne Analytical Instruments

8.11.1 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Corporation Information

8.11.2 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Business Overview

8.11.3 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.11.5 Teledyne Analytical Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Recent Developments

8.12 Airoptic

8.12.1 Airoptic Corporation Information

8.12.2 Airoptic Business Overview

8.12.3 Airoptic Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.12.5 Airoptic SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Airoptic Recent Developments

8.13 ADEV

8.13.1 ADEV Corporation Information

8.13.2 ADEV Business Overview

8.13.3 ADEV Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.13.5 ADEV SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 ADEV Recent Developments

8.14 Emerson

8.14.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.14.2 Emerson Business Overview

8.14.3 Emerson Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.14.5 Emerson SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Emerson Recent Developments

8.15 DEFINE Technology

8.15.1 DEFINE Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 DEFINE Technology Business Overview

8.15.3 DEFINE Technology Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Products and Services

8.15.5 DEFINE Technology SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 DEFINE Technology Recent Developments

9 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Asia & Pacific

10 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Distributors

11.3 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2106278/global-tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-tdla-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”