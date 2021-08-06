Tuberculosis (TB) is a chronic infection caused by the bacterium tuberculosis (TB).Tuberculous bacterium invades human body all sorts of organs possibly, but basically encroach lung, call tuberculosis disease. Tuberculosis (TB) is a chronic and slow – onset infectious disease in young people.The incubation period is 4 to 8 weeks.Of these, 80% occur in the lungs, and other areas (cervical lymph, meninges, peritoneum, intestine, skin, bone) may also be secondary to infection.Transmission of respiratory tract from person to person is the main mode of transmission.Infection source is the person that contacts the tuberculosis that discharges bacterium.With the spread of environmental pollution and AIDS, the incidence of TB is becoming more and more intense.In addition to a few cases of rapid onset, clinical more chronic process.There are often low fever, fatigue and other systemic symptoms and respiratory symptoms such as cough, hemoptysis. In Southeast Asia, Tuberculosis (TB) Detection key players include Danaher, Roche, Thermal Fisher, Abbott, etc. Indonesia is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by Philippines, and Myanmar, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Bacterial Culture Test is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital, followed by Clinic, Research Institution, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuberculosis (TB) Detection in United States, including the following market information: United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Tuberculosis (TB) Detection companies in 2020 (%) The global Tuberculosis (TB) Detection market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Bacterial Culture Test, Tuberculin Test, Rapid Molecular Diagnosis, Other United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Research Institution, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tuberculosis (TB) Detection revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tuberculosis (TB) Detection revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Danaher, Roche, Thermal Fisher, Abbott, Oxford Immunotec International, Qiagen, Hologic, Hain Lifescience, Epistem, Creative Diagnostics

