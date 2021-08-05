Truck tonneau covers describe hard or soft cover used to protect unoccupied passenger seats in convertible or roadster, or the cargo bed in a pickup truck. Hard tonneau covers open by a hinging or folding mechanism while soft covers open by rolling up. The tonneau cover is used to conceal and or cover cargo. When the cover is pulled out, it keeps items out of the sun and provides extra security by keeping personal items out of sight. North America is the largest Truck Tonneau Covers market with about 66% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 18% market share.The key manufacturers are Truck Hero, TAG, Lund, Mountain Top Industries, Sunwood Industries, Bestop, Jason Caps, Agri-Cover, Rugged Liner, Truckman, CARRYBOY, Gator Cover, DiamondBack, Truck Covers USA, FNHI etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 62% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Tonneau Covers in United States, including the following market information: United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Truck Tonneau Covers companies in 2020 (%) The global Truck Tonneau Covers market size is expected to growth from US$ 1196.9 million in 2020 to US$ 2280.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Truck Tonneau Covers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Truck Tonneau Covers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hard Folding, Soft Rolling, Retractable United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Truck Tonneau Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), OEM, Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Truck Tonneau Covers revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Truck Tonneau Covers revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Truck Tonneau Covers sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Truck Tonneau Covers sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Truck Hero, TAG, Lund, Mountain Top Industries, Sunwood Industries, Bestop, Jason Caps, Agri-Cover, Rugged Liner, Truckman, CARRYBOY, Gator Cover, DiamondBack, Truck Covers USA, FNHI

