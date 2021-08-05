Truck platooning is the linking of two or more trucks in convoy, using connectivity technology and automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a set, close distance between each other when they are connected for certain parts of a journey, for instance on motorways. The truck at the head of the platoon acts as the leader, with the vehicles behind reacting and adapting to changes in its movement requiring little to no action from drivers. In the first instance, drivers will remain in control at all times, so they can also decide to leave the platoon and drive independently. Global Truck Platooning Systems key players include Peloton Technology, Volvo, Scania, Daimler, Navistar, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, with a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Service is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Light Trucks, followed by Heavy Trucks. This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Platooning Systems in United States, including the following market information: United States Truck Platooning Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Truck Platooning Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Truck Platooning Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 1884 million in 2020 to US$ 9586.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Truck Platooning Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Truck Platooning Systems Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Truck Platooning Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Software, Device United States Truck Platooning Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Heavy Trucks, Light Trucks

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Truck Platooning Systems revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Truck Platooning Systems revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Peloton Technology, Volvo, Scania, Daimler, Navistar, Toyota, Uber, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, DAF, Continental AG, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus

