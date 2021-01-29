Truck Bodies Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | Heil Co, Kirchhoff Group, McNeilus

“

The report titled Global Truck Bodies Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Truck Bodies market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Truck Bodies market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Truck Bodies market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Truck Bodies market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Truck Bodies report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Truck Bodies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Truck Bodies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Truck Bodies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Truck Bodies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Truck Bodies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Truck Bodies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Heil Co, Kirchhoff Group, McNeilus, New Way, Labrie, EZ Pack, Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc, Haul-All Equipment, Curbtender, Pak-Mor, Fujian Longma Sanitation, Cheng Li, ZOOMLION, CNHTC, BrandFX Body Company, Morgan Truck Body, CM Truck Beds, Knapheide, Douglass Truck Bodies, United Truck Bodies, Reading, Crysteel, Mickey, Summit

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum

Steel

Fiberglass

Composite Materials



Market Segmentation by Application: On-Road

Off-Road



The Truck Bodies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Truck Bodies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Truck Bodies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck Bodies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Truck Bodies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck Bodies market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck Bodies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck Bodies market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Truck Bodies Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Truck Bodies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Steel

1.2.4 Fiberglass

1.2.5 Composite Materials

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Truck Bodies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 On-Road

1.3.3 Off-Road

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Truck Bodies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Truck Bodies Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Truck Bodies Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Truck Bodies Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Truck Bodies Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Truck Bodies Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Truck Bodies Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Truck Bodies Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Truck Bodies Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Truck Bodies by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Truck Bodies Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Truck Bodies Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Truck Bodies Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Truck Bodies Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Truck Bodies Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Truck Bodies Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Truck Bodies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Truck Bodies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Truck Bodies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Truck Bodies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Truck Bodies Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Truck Bodies Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Heil Co

4.1.1 Heil Co Corporation Information

4.1.2 Heil Co Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Heil Co Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.1.4 Heil Co Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Heil Co Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Heil Co Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Heil Co Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Heil Co Truck Bodies Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Heil Co Recent Development

4.2 Kirchhoff Group

4.2.1 Kirchhoff Group Corporation Information

4.2.2 Kirchhoff Group Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.2.4 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Kirchhoff Group Truck Bodies Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Kirchhoff Group Recent Development

4.3 McNeilus

4.3.1 McNeilus Corporation Information

4.3.2 McNeilus Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 McNeilus Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.3.4 McNeilus Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 McNeilus Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.3.6 McNeilus Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.3.7 McNeilus Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 McNeilus Truck Bodies Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 McNeilus Recent Development

4.4 New Way

4.4.1 New Way Corporation Information

4.4.2 New Way Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 New Way Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.4.4 New Way Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 New Way Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.4.6 New Way Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.4.7 New Way Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 New Way Truck Bodies Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 New Way Recent Development

4.5 Labrie

4.5.1 Labrie Corporation Information

4.5.2 Labrie Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Labrie Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.5.4 Labrie Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Labrie Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Labrie Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Labrie Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Labrie Truck Bodies Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Labrie Recent Development

4.6 EZ Pack

4.6.1 EZ Pack Corporation Information

4.6.2 EZ Pack Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 EZ Pack Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.6.4 EZ Pack Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 EZ Pack Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.6.6 EZ Pack Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.6.7 EZ Pack Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 EZ Pack Recent Development

4.7 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc

4.7.1 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Corporation Information

4.7.2 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.7.4 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc Recent Development

4.8 Haul-All Equipment

4.8.1 Haul-All Equipment Corporation Information

4.8.2 Haul-All Equipment Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Haul-All Equipment Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.8.4 Haul-All Equipment Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Haul-All Equipment Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Haul-All Equipment Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Haul-All Equipment Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Haul-All Equipment Recent Development

4.9 Curbtender

4.9.1 Curbtender Corporation Information

4.9.2 Curbtender Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Curbtender Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.9.4 Curbtender Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Curbtender Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Curbtender Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Curbtender Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Curbtender Recent Development

4.10 Pak-Mor

4.10.1 Pak-Mor Corporation Information

4.10.2 Pak-Mor Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Pak-Mor Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.10.4 Pak-Mor Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Pak-Mor Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Pak-Mor Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Pak-Mor Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Pak-Mor Recent Development

4.11 Fujian Longma Sanitation

4.11.1 Fujian Longma Sanitation Corporation Information

4.11.2 Fujian Longma Sanitation Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Fujian Longma Sanitation Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.11.4 Fujian Longma Sanitation Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Fujian Longma Sanitation Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Fujian Longma Sanitation Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Fujian Longma Sanitation Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Fujian Longma Sanitation Recent Development

4.12 Cheng Li

4.12.1 Cheng Li Corporation Information

4.12.2 Cheng Li Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Cheng Li Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.12.4 Cheng Li Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Cheng Li Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Cheng Li Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Cheng Li Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Cheng Li Recent Development

4.13 ZOOMLION

4.13.1 ZOOMLION Corporation Information

4.13.2 ZOOMLION Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 ZOOMLION Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.13.4 ZOOMLION Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 ZOOMLION Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.13.6 ZOOMLION Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.13.7 ZOOMLION Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 ZOOMLION Recent Development

4.14 CNHTC

4.14.1 CNHTC Corporation Information

4.14.2 CNHTC Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 CNHTC Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.14.4 CNHTC Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 CNHTC Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.14.6 CNHTC Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.14.7 CNHTC Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 CNHTC Recent Development

4.15 BrandFX Body Company

4.15.1 BrandFX Body Company Corporation Information

4.15.2 BrandFX Body Company Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 BrandFX Body Company Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.15.4 BrandFX Body Company Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 BrandFX Body Company Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.15.6 BrandFX Body Company Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.15.7 BrandFX Body Company Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 BrandFX Body Company Recent Development

4.16 Morgan Truck Body

4.16.1 Morgan Truck Body Corporation Information

4.16.2 Morgan Truck Body Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Morgan Truck Body Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.16.4 Morgan Truck Body Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Morgan Truck Body Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Morgan Truck Body Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Morgan Truck Body Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Morgan Truck Body Recent Development

4.17 CM Truck Beds

4.17.1 CM Truck Beds Corporation Information

4.17.2 CM Truck Beds Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 CM Truck Beds Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.17.4 CM Truck Beds Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 CM Truck Beds Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.17.6 CM Truck Beds Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.17.7 CM Truck Beds Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 CM Truck Beds Recent Development

4.18 Knapheide

4.18.1 Knapheide Corporation Information

4.18.2 Knapheide Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Knapheide Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.18.4 Knapheide Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Knapheide Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Knapheide Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Knapheide Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Knapheide Recent Development

4.19 Douglass Truck Bodies

4.19.1 Douglass Truck Bodies Corporation Information

4.19.2 Douglass Truck Bodies Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Douglass Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.19.4 Douglass Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Douglass Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Douglass Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Douglass Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Douglass Truck Bodies Recent Development

4.20 United Truck Bodies

4.20.1 United Truck Bodies Corporation Information

4.20.2 United Truck Bodies Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 United Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.20.4 United Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 United Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.20.6 United Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.20.7 United Truck Bodies Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 United Truck Bodies Recent Development

4.21 Reading

4.21.1 Reading Corporation Information

4.21.2 Reading Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Reading Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.21.4 Reading Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.21.5 Reading Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Reading Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Reading Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Reading Recent Development

4.22 Crysteel

4.22.1 Crysteel Corporation Information

4.22.2 Crysteel Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 Crysteel Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.22.4 Crysteel Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.22.5 Crysteel Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.22.6 Crysteel Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.22.7 Crysteel Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 Crysteel Recent Development

4.23 Mickey

4.23.1 Mickey Corporation Information

4.23.2 Mickey Description, Business Overview

4.23.3 Mickey Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.23.4 Mickey Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.23.5 Mickey Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.23.6 Mickey Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.23.7 Mickey Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.23.8 Mickey Recent Development

4.24 Summit

4.24.1 Summit Corporation Information

4.24.2 Summit Description, Business Overview

4.24.3 Summit Truck Bodies Products Offered

4.24.4 Summit Truck Bodies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.24.5 Summit Truck Bodies Revenue by Product

4.24.6 Summit Truck Bodies Revenue by Application

4.24.7 Summit Truck Bodies Revenue by Geographic Area

4.24.8 Summit Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Truck Bodies Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Truck Bodies Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Truck Bodies Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Truck Bodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Truck Bodies Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Truck Bodies Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Truck Bodies Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Truck Bodies Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Truck Bodies Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Truck Bodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Truck Bodies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Truck Bodies Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Truck Bodies Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Truck Bodies Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Truck Bodies Sales by Type

7.4 North America Truck Bodies Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Truck Bodies Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Truck Bodies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Truck Bodies Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Truck Bodies Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Truck Bodies Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Truck Bodies Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Truck Bodies Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Truck Bodies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Truck Bodies Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Truck Bodies Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Truck Bodies Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Truck Bodies Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Truck Bodies Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Truck Bodies Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Truck Bodies Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Truck Bodies Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Truck Bodies Clients Analysis

12.4 Truck Bodies Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Truck Bodies Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Truck Bodies Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Truck Bodies Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Truck Bodies Market Drivers

13.2 Truck Bodies Market Opportunities

13.3 Truck Bodies Market Challenges

13.4 Truck Bodies Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

