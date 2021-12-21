Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | American Elements, ABCR, ALADDIN-E

“

The report titled Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

American Elements, ABCR, ALADDIN-E, A2B Chem, Angene, Chemwill Asia, Ereztech, Gelest, NBInno, Strem, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Volatec, Hunan Russell chemical technology, Chemscene

Market Segmentation by Product:

Minimum 95% Purity

97% Purity

98% Purity

99% Purity Minimum



Market Segmentation by Application:

Catalytic Synthesis

Experimental Study

Other



The Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese

1.2 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Minimum 95% Purity

1.2.3 97% Purity

1.2.4 98% Purity

1.2.5 99% Purity Minimum

1.3 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Catalytic Synthesis

1.3.3 Experimental Study

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production

3.4.1 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production

3.5.1 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production

3.6.1 China Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production

3.7.1 Japan Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 American Elements

7.1.1 American Elements Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Elements Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.1.3 American Elements Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ABCR

7.2.1 ABCR Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABCR Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ABCR Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ABCR Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ABCR Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ALADDIN-E

7.3.1 ALADDIN-E Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.3.2 ALADDIN-E Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ALADDIN-E Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ALADDIN-E Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ALADDIN-E Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 A2B Chem

7.4.1 A2B Chem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.4.2 A2B Chem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.4.3 A2B Chem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 A2B Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 A2B Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Angene

7.5.1 Angene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.5.2 Angene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Angene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Angene Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Angene Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Chemwill Asia

7.6.1 Chemwill Asia Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chemwill Asia Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Chemwill Asia Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Chemwill Asia Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Chemwill Asia Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ereztech

7.7.1 Ereztech Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ereztech Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ereztech Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ereztech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ereztech Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gelest

7.8.1 Gelest Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gelest Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gelest Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gelest Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gelest Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 NBInno

7.9.1 NBInno Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.9.2 NBInno Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.9.3 NBInno Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 NBInno Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 NBInno Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Strem

7.10.1 Strem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.10.2 Strem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Strem Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Strem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Strem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

7.11.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.11.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Volatec

7.12.1 Volatec Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.12.2 Volatec Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Volatec Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Volatec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Volatec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hunan Russell chemical technology

7.13.1 Hunan Russell chemical technology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hunan Russell chemical technology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hunan Russell chemical technology Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hunan Russell chemical technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hunan Russell chemical technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Chemscene

7.14.1 Chemscene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Corporation Information

7.14.2 Chemscene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Chemscene Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Chemscene Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Chemscene Recent Developments/Updates

8 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese

8.4 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Distributors List

9.3 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Industry Trends

10.2 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Growth Drivers

10.3 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Challenges

10.4 Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Tris(2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-3,5-heptanedionato)Manganese by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”