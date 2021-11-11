Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | BASF, Arkema (Sartomer), Evonik

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Arkema (Sartomer), Evonik, Shin-Nakamura Chemical, GEO, IGM, Kowa Chemical, Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical, Yantai Yk Chemical, Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

TEGDMA Above 95%

TEGDMA Above 98%

TEGDMA Above 99%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Resin

Coating & Paint

Adhesive

Others



The Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA)

1.2 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 TEGDMA Above 95%

1.2.3 TEGDMA Above 98%

1.2.4 TEGDMA Above 99%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Resin

1.3.3 Coating & Paint

1.3.4 Adhesive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production

3.4.1 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production

3.6.1 China Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production

3.7.1 Japan Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Arkema (Sartomer)

7.2.1 Arkema (Sartomer) Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema (Sartomer) Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Arkema (Sartomer) Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Arkema (Sartomer) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Arkema (Sartomer) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Evonik Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shin-Nakamura Chemical

7.4.1 Shin-Nakamura Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shin-Nakamura Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shin-Nakamura Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shin-Nakamura Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shin-Nakamura Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GEO

7.5.1 GEO Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 GEO Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GEO Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GEO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GEO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 IGM

7.6.1 IGM Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.6.2 IGM Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 IGM Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 IGM Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 IGM Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kowa Chemical

7.7.1 Kowa Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kowa Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kowa Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kowa Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kowa Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical

7.8.1 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nantong Zhuangyuan Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Yantai Yk Chemical

7.9.1 Yantai Yk Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yantai Yk Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Yantai Yk Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Yantai Yk Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Yantai Yk Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

7.10.1 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shanghai Hechuang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA)

8.4 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Distributors List

9.3 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Industry Trends

10.2 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Growth Drivers

10.3 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Challenges

10.4 Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate (TEGDMA) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”