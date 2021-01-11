Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Dow, SABIC, Huntsman

“

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, SABIC, Huntsman, Shell Chemicals, India Glycols, GC Glycol, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nanya Plastic, Hengli, Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Above 90% Purity

Above 98% Purity

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Gas Dehydration

Polyester Resins

Solvents

Others

Adhesives

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6)

1.2 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 90% Purity

1.2.3 Above 98% Purity

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Gas Dehydration

1.3.3 Polyester Resins

1.3.4 Solvents

1.3.5 Others

1.3.6 Adhesives

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production

3.4.1 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production

3.5.1 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production

3.6.1 China Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production

3.7.1 Japan Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dow Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SABIC

7.2.1 SABIC Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.2.2 SABIC Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SABIC Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Huntsman Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shell Chemicals

7.4.1 Shell Chemicals Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shell Chemicals Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shell Chemicals Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shell Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 India Glycols

7.5.1 India Glycols Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.5.2 India Glycols Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 India Glycols Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 India Glycols Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 India Glycols Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 GC Glycol

7.6.1 GC Glycol Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.6.2 GC Glycol Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 GC Glycol Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 GC Glycol Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 GC Glycol Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nanya Plastic

7.8.1 Nanya Plastic Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nanya Plastic Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nanya Plastic Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nanya Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nanya Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hengli

7.9.1 Hengli Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hengli Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hengli Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hengli Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hengli Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

7.10.1 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6)

8.4 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Distributors List

9.3 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Industry Trends

10.2 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Growth Drivers

10.3 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Challenges

10.4 Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Triethylene Glycol (CAS 112-27-6) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

