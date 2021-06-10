Trending: Powertrain Components Market is Booming Worldwide with Top Emerging Key Players: Continental Automotive, Aisin Seiki

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Powertrain Components Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Powertrain Components data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Powertrain Components Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Powertrain Components Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Powertrain Components market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Powertrain Components market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Continental Automotive, Aisin Seiki, Bosch Group, Federal Mogul, Optimas, Eaton Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, BorgWarner, Convertech, Inc, Rockwell Automation, RSB Group, Delphi Automotive PLC, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Visteon, Dana Incorporated, GKN plc, Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd., NEAPCO, Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co

Market Segment by Product Type:

Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch

Turbocharged Engine + AT

Turbocharged Engine + CVT

Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT

Naturally aspirated Engine + AT

Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Powertrain Components market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powertrain Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powertrain Components market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powertrain Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powertrain Components market

Table of Contents

1 Powertrain Components Market Overview

1.1 Powertrain Components Product Overview

1.2 Powertrain Components Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch

1.2.2 Turbocharged Engine + AT

1.2.3 Turbocharged Engine + CVT

1.2.4 Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT

1.2.5 Naturally aspirated Engine + AT

1.3 Global Powertrain Components Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Powertrain Components Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Powertrain Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Powertrain Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Powertrain Components Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Powertrain Components Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Powertrain Components Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Powertrain Components Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Powertrain Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Powertrain Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Powertrain Components Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Powertrain Components Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Powertrain Components as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Powertrain Components Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Powertrain Components Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Powertrain Components Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Powertrain Components Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Powertrain Components Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Powertrain Components by Application

4.1 Powertrain Components Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Powertrain Components Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Powertrain Components Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Powertrain Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Powertrain Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Powertrain Components by Country

5.1 North America Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Powertrain Components by Country

6.1 Europe Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Powertrain Components by Country

8.1 Latin America Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powertrain Components Business

10.1 Continental Automotive

10.1.1 Continental Automotive Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Continental Automotive Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Continental Automotive Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

10.2 Aisin Seiki

10.2.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Aisin Seiki Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Continental Automotive Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.2.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

10.3 Bosch Group

10.3.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bosch Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bosch Group Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bosch Group Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.3.5 Bosch Group Recent Development

10.4 Federal Mogul

10.4.1 Federal Mogul Corporation Information

10.4.2 Federal Mogul Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Federal Mogul Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Federal Mogul Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.4.5 Federal Mogul Recent Development

10.5 Optimas

10.5.1 Optimas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Optimas Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Optimas Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Optimas Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.5.5 Optimas Recent Development

10.6 Eaton Corporation

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Eaton Corporation Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Eaton Corporation Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Dana Holding Corporation

10.7.1 Dana Holding Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dana Holding Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dana Holding Corporation Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dana Holding Corporation Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.7.5 Dana Holding Corporation Recent Development

10.8 BorgWarner

10.8.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.8.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BorgWarner Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BorgWarner Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.8.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

10.9 Convertech, Inc

10.9.1 Convertech, Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Convertech, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Convertech, Inc Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Convertech, Inc Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.9.5 Convertech, Inc Recent Development

10.10 Rockwell Automation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Powertrain Components Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rockwell Automation Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

10.11 RSB Group

10.11.1 RSB Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 RSB Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 RSB Group Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 RSB Group Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.11.5 RSB Group Recent Development

10.12 Delphi Automotive PLC

10.12.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.12.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

10.13 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

10.13.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.13.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Visteon

10.14.1 Visteon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Visteon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Visteon Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Visteon Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.14.5 Visteon Recent Development

10.15 Dana Incorporated

10.15.1 Dana Incorporated Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dana Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dana Incorporated Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dana Incorporated Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.15.5 Dana Incorporated Recent Development

10.16 GKN plc

10.16.1 GKN plc Corporation Information

10.16.2 GKN plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GKN plc Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GKN plc Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.16.5 GKN plc Recent Development

10.17 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.

10.17.1 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd. Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd. Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.17.5 Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd. Recent Development

10.18 NEAPCO

10.18.1 NEAPCO Corporation Information

10.18.2 NEAPCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 NEAPCO Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 NEAPCO Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.18.5 NEAPCO Recent Development

10.19 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co

10.19.1 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co Powertrain Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co Powertrain Components Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Powertrain Components Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Powertrain Components Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Powertrain Components Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Powertrain Components Distributors

12.3 Powertrain Components Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

