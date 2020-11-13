Trending: PET Bottle Recycling Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies, UltrePET, Evergreen Plastics, Complete Recycling, ECO2 Plastics, Kuusakoski, PlasticsEurope, Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global PET Bottle Recycling market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global PET Bottle Recycling market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies, UltrePET, Evergreen Plastics, Complete Recycling, ECO2 Plastics, Kuusakoski, PlasticsEurope, Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries Market Segment by Product Type: Bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, sometimes PETE) can be used to make lower grade products, such as carpets. To make a food grade plastic, the bottles need to be hydrolysed down to monomers, which are purified and then re-polymerised to make new PET. In many countries, PET plastics are coded with the resin identification code number “1” inside the universal recycling symbol, usually located on the bottom of the container. Worldwide, approximately 7.5 million tons of PET were collected in 2011. This gave 5.9 million tons of flake. In 2009 3.4 million tons were used to produce fibre, 500,000 tons to produce bottles, 500,000 tons to produce APET sheet for thermoforming, 200,000 tons to produce strapping tape and 100,000 tons for miscellaneous applications. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PET Bottle Recycling Market The research report studies the PET Bottle Recycling market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global PET Bottle Recycling market size is projected to reach US$ 4945.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3858.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Global PET Bottle Recycling Scope and Segment The global PET Bottle Recycling market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Bottle Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. by Recycling Process, the market is primarily split into, Chemical, Mechanical Market Segment by Application: , Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2229588/global-pet-bottle-recycling-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2229588/global-pet-bottle-recycling-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0f6869b0c0946232135295faf2c5c94a,0,1,global-pet-bottle-recycling-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global PET Bottle Recycling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Bottle Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the PET Bottle Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Bottle Recycling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Bottle Recycling market

TOC

1 Market Overview of PET Bottle Recycling

1.1 PET Bottle Recycling Market Overview

1.1.1 PET Bottle Recycling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 PET Bottle Recycling Market Overview by Recycling Process

2.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Recycling Process: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PET Bottle Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Recycling Process (2021-2026)

2.4 Chemical

2.5 Mechanical 3 PET Bottle Recycling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PET Bottle Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Food & Beverages

3.5 Personal Care

3.6 Pharmaceutical

3.7 Consumer Goods

3.8 Others 4 Global PET Bottle Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PET Bottle Recycling Market

4.4 Global Top Players PET Bottle Recycling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players PET Bottle Recycling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 PET Bottle Recycling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

5.1.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Avangard Innovative

5.2.1 Avangard Innovative Profile

5.2.2 Avangard Innovative Main Business

5.2.3 Avangard Innovative PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Avangard Innovative PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Avangard Innovative Recent Developments

5.3 Phoenix Technologies

5.5.1 Phoenix Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Phoenix Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Phoenix Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Phoenix Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 UltrePET Recent Developments

5.4 UltrePET

5.4.1 UltrePET Profile

5.4.2 UltrePET Main Business

5.4.3 UltrePET PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 UltrePET PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 UltrePET Recent Developments

5.5 Evergreen Plastics

5.5.1 Evergreen Plastics Profile

5.5.2 Evergreen Plastics Main Business

5.5.3 Evergreen Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Evergreen Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Developments

5.6 Complete Recycling

5.6.1 Complete Recycling Profile

5.6.2 Complete Recycling Main Business

5.6.3 Complete Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Complete Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Complete Recycling Recent Developments

5.7 ECO2 Plastics

5.7.1 ECO2 Plastics Profile

5.7.2 ECO2 Plastics Main Business

5.7.3 ECO2 Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ECO2 Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ECO2 Plastics Recent Developments

5.8 Kuusakoski

5.8.1 Kuusakoski Profile

5.8.2 Kuusakoski Main Business

5.8.3 Kuusakoski PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Kuusakoski PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Kuusakoski Recent Developments

5.9 PlasticsEurope

5.9.1 PlasticsEurope Profile

5.9.2 PlasticsEurope Main Business

5.9.3 PlasticsEurope PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 PlasticsEurope PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 PlasticsEurope Recent Developments

5.10 Clear Path Recycling

5.10.1 Clear Path Recycling Profile

5.10.2 Clear Path Recycling Main Business

5.10.3 Clear Path Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Clear Path Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Developments

5.11 Clean Tech Incorporated

5.11.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Profile

5.11.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Main Business

5.11.3 Clean Tech Incorporated PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Clean Tech Incorporated PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Developments

5.12 CarbonLite Industries

5.12.1 CarbonLite Industries Profile

5.12.2 CarbonLite Industries Main Business

5.12.3 CarbonLite Industries PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CarbonLite Industries PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Developments

5.13 Envision Plastics Industries

5.13.1 Envision Plastics Industries Profile

5.13.2 Envision Plastics Industries Main Business

5.13.3 Envision Plastics Industries PET Bottle Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Envision Plastics Industries PET Bottle Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Envision Plastics Industries Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 PET Bottle Recycling Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.