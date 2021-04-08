Trending: Oral Vaccine Market Trends Analysis – by Application, End-Use Industry, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Oral Vaccine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Oral Vaccine market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Oral Vaccine market include: , Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccine

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Oral Vaccine market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Oral Vaccine Market Segment By Type:

Rotavirus Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Oral Polio Vaccine

Others Oral Vaccine

Global Oral Vaccine Market Segment By Application:

Public

Private

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oral Vaccine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oral Vaccine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oral Vaccine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oral Vaccine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oral Vaccine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oral Vaccine market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oral Vaccine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oral Vaccine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rotavirus Vaccine

1.4.3 Cholera Vaccine

1.4.4 Oral Polio Vaccine

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Public

1.5.3 Private

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oral Vaccine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Oral Vaccine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Oral Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oral Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Oral Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oral Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Oral Vaccine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oral Vaccine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oral Vaccine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Oral Vaccine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Oral Vaccine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oral Vaccine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oral Vaccine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oral Vaccine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oral Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oral Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oral Vaccine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oral Vaccine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oral Vaccine by Country

6.1.1 North America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Oral Vaccine Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oral Vaccine by Country

7.1.1 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Oral Vaccine Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oral Vaccine by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Oral Vaccine Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Merck

11.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.1.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Merck Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.1.5 Merck Related Developments

11.2 GSK

11.2.1 GSK Corporation Information

11.2.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 GSK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GSK Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.2.5 GSK Related Developments

11.3 Sanofi

11.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sanofi Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sanofi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sanofi Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.3.5 Sanofi Related Developments

11.4 Lanzhou Institute

11.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Related Developments

11.5 Serum Institute

11.5.1 Serum Institute Corporation Information

11.5.2 Serum Institute Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Serum Institute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Serum Institute Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.5.5 Serum Institute Related Developments

11.6 Valneva

11.6.1 Valneva Corporation Information

11.6.2 Valneva Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Valneva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Valneva Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.6.5 Valneva Related Developments

11.7 Shanghai United Cell

11.7.1 Shanghai United Cell Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shanghai United Cell Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Shanghai United Cell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Related Developments

11.8 Bibcol

11.8.1 Bibcol Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bibcol Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Bibcol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bibcol Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.8.5 Bibcol Related Developments

11.9 PaxVax

11.9.1 PaxVax Corporation Information

11.9.2 PaxVax Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 PaxVax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 PaxVax Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.9.5 PaxVax Related Developments

11.10 Vabiotech

11.10.1 Vabiotech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Vabiotech Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Vabiotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Vabiotech Oral Vaccine Products Offered

11.10.5 Vabiotech Related Developments

11.12 EuBiologics

11.12.1 EuBiologics Corporation Information

11.12.2 EuBiologics Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 EuBiologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 EuBiologics Products Offered

11.12.5 EuBiologics Related Developments

11.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd

11.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporation Information

11.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Products Offered

11.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Related Developments

11.14 Bio-Med

11.14.1 Bio-Med Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bio-Med Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Bio-Med Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Bio-Med Products Offered

11.14.5 Bio-Med Related Developments

11.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

11.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

11.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Oral Vaccine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oral Vaccine Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oral Vaccine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

