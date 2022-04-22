Trending Now: Eco-friendly Adhesive Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028| BASF, NatureWorks, TOYOCHEM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Eco-friendly Adhesive Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eco-friendly Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, NatureWorks, TOYOCHEM, Novamont, tesa SE, BC Adhesives, Beardow Adams, ecoenclose

Market Segmentation by Product:

Compostable Adhesives

Biodegradable Adhesives

Recyclable Adhesives

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Medical

Agriculture

Other



The Eco-friendly Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eco-friendly Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco-friendly Adhesive

1.2 Eco-friendly Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Compostable Adhesives

1.2.3 Biodegradable Adhesives

1.2.4 Recyclable Adhesives

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Eco-friendly Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Eco-friendly Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Eco-friendly Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Eco-friendly Adhesive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Production

3.4.1 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Production

3.5.1 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Eco-friendly Adhesive Production

3.6.1 China Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Eco-friendly Adhesive Production

3.7.1 Japan Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Eco-friendly Adhesive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NatureWorks

7.2.1 NatureWorks Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.2.2 NatureWorks Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NatureWorks Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TOYOCHEM

7.3.1 TOYOCHEM Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.3.2 TOYOCHEM Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TOYOCHEM Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TOYOCHEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TOYOCHEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Novamont

7.4.1 Novamont Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Novamont Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Novamont Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Novamont Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 tesa SE

7.5.1 tesa SE Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.5.2 tesa SE Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 tesa SE Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 tesa SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 tesa SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BC Adhesives

7.6.1 BC Adhesives Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.6.2 BC Adhesives Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BC Adhesives Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 BC Adhesives Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BC Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Beardow Adams

7.7.1 Beardow Adams Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beardow Adams Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Beardow Adams Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Beardow Adams Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Beardow Adams Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ecoenclose

7.8.1 ecoenclose Eco-friendly Adhesive Corporation Information

7.8.2 ecoenclose Eco-friendly Adhesive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ecoenclose Eco-friendly Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ecoenclose Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ecoenclose Recent Developments/Updates

8 Eco-friendly Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Eco-friendly Adhesive

8.4 Eco-friendly Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Eco-friendly Adhesive Distributors List

9.3 Eco-friendly Adhesive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Eco-friendly Adhesive Industry Trends

10.2 Eco-friendly Adhesive Growth Drivers

10.3 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Challenges

10.4 Eco-friendly Adhesive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Eco-friendly Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Eco-friendly Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Eco-friendly Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Eco-friendly Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Eco-friendly Adhesive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Eco-friendly Adhesive by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”