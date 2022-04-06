Trending Now: Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028| Azelis, BASF, Behn Meyer

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Azelis

BASF

Behn Meyer

Clariant

SEQENS GROUP

Croda

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies



Market Segmentation by Product:

Filler

Pigments

Binders

Thickeners

Film Formers

Powders

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Nails

Face

Eyes

Lips



The Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Product Introduction

1.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Industry Trends

1.5.2 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Drivers

1.5.3 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Challenges

1.5.4 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Filler

2.1.2 Pigments

2.1.3 Binders

2.1.4 Thickeners

2.1.5 Film Formers

2.1.6 Powders

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Nails

3.1.2 Face

3.1.3 Eyes

3.1.4 Lips

3.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient in 2021

4.2.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Azelis

7.1.1 Azelis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Azelis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Azelis Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Azelis Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.1.5 Azelis Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Behn Meyer

7.3.1 Behn Meyer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Behn Meyer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Behn Meyer Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Behn Meyer Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.3.5 Behn Meyer Recent Development

7.4 Clariant

7.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Clariant Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Clariant Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.5 SEQENS GROUP

7.5.1 SEQENS GROUP Corporation Information

7.5.2 SEQENS GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SEQENS GROUP Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SEQENS GROUP Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.5.5 SEQENS GROUP Recent Development

7.6 Croda

7.6.1 Croda Corporation Information

7.6.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Croda Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Croda Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.6.5 Croda Recent Development

7.7 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

7.7.1 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Products Offered

7.7.5 Sensient Cosmetic Technologies Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Distributors

8.3 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Production Mode & Process

8.4 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Sales Channels

8.4.2 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Distributors

8.5 Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

