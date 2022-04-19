Trending Now: Cooker Hob Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028| Fagor, Philips, Panasonic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Cooker Hob Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cooker Hob report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cooker Hob market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cooker Hob market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cooker Hob market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cooker Hob market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cooker Hob market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fagor

Philips

Panasonic

SINBO

Midea

Joyoung

Galanz

ASKO

AEG

Teka

KOSMO

Smeg

La Maison De Dietrich

Tecno

Bosch

Gucini

Fisher & Paykel

Malloca

Bertazzoni

Haier Group



Market Segmentation by Product:

Gas Hob

Induction Hob



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential



The Cooker Hob Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cooker Hob market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cooker Hob market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cooker Hob Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cooker Hob Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cooker Hob Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cooker Hob Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cooker Hob Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cooker Hob Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cooker Hob Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cooker Hob in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cooker Hob Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cooker Hob Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cooker Hob Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cooker Hob Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cooker Hob Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cooker Hob Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cooker Hob Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gas Hob

2.1.2 Induction Hob

2.2 Global Cooker Hob Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cooker Hob Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cooker Hob Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cooker Hob Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cooker Hob Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cooker Hob Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cooker Hob Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Residential

3.2 Global Cooker Hob Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cooker Hob Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cooker Hob Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cooker Hob Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cooker Hob Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cooker Hob Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cooker Hob Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cooker Hob Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cooker Hob Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cooker Hob Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cooker Hob Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cooker Hob Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cooker Hob Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cooker Hob Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cooker Hob in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cooker Hob Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cooker Hob Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cooker Hob Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cooker Hob Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cooker Hob Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cooker Hob Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cooker Hob Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cooker Hob Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cooker Hob Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cooker Hob Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cooker Hob Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cooker Hob Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cooker Hob Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cooker Hob Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cooker Hob Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cooker Hob Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooker Hob Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooker Hob Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cooker Hob Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cooker Hob Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cooker Hob Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cooker Hob Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cooker Hob Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cooker Hob Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fagor

7.1.1 Fagor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fagor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fagor Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fagor Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.1.5 Fagor Recent Development

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Philips Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Philips Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.2.5 Philips Recent Development

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Panasonic Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Panasonic Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.4 SINBO

7.4.1 SINBO Corporation Information

7.4.2 SINBO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SINBO Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SINBO Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.4.5 SINBO Recent Development

7.5 Midea

7.5.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.5.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Midea Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Midea Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.5.5 Midea Recent Development

7.6 Joyoung

7.6.1 Joyoung Corporation Information

7.6.2 Joyoung Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Joyoung Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Joyoung Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.6.5 Joyoung Recent Development

7.7 Galanz

7.7.1 Galanz Corporation Information

7.7.2 Galanz Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Galanz Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Galanz Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.7.5 Galanz Recent Development

7.8 ASKO

7.8.1 ASKO Corporation Information

7.8.2 ASKO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ASKO Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ASKO Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.8.5 ASKO Recent Development

7.9 AEG

7.9.1 AEG Corporation Information

7.9.2 AEG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AEG Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AEG Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.9.5 AEG Recent Development

7.10 Teka

7.10.1 Teka Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teka Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Teka Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Teka Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.10.5 Teka Recent Development

7.11 KOSMO

7.11.1 KOSMO Corporation Information

7.11.2 KOSMO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KOSMO Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KOSMO Cooker Hob Products Offered

7.11.5 KOSMO Recent Development

7.12 Smeg

7.12.1 Smeg Corporation Information

7.12.2 Smeg Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Smeg Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Smeg Products Offered

7.12.5 Smeg Recent Development

7.13 La Maison De Dietrich

7.13.1 La Maison De Dietrich Corporation Information

7.13.2 La Maison De Dietrich Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 La Maison De Dietrich Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 La Maison De Dietrich Products Offered

7.13.5 La Maison De Dietrich Recent Development

7.14 Tecno

7.14.1 Tecno Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tecno Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tecno Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tecno Products Offered

7.14.5 Tecno Recent Development

7.15 Bosch

7.15.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Bosch Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Bosch Products Offered

7.15.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.16 Gucini

7.16.1 Gucini Corporation Information

7.16.2 Gucini Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Gucini Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Gucini Products Offered

7.16.5 Gucini Recent Development

7.17 Fisher & Paykel

7.17.1 Fisher & Paykel Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fisher & Paykel Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Fisher & Paykel Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Fisher & Paykel Products Offered

7.17.5 Fisher & Paykel Recent Development

7.18 Malloca

7.18.1 Malloca Corporation Information

7.18.2 Malloca Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Malloca Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Malloca Products Offered

7.18.5 Malloca Recent Development

7.19 Bertazzoni

7.19.1 Bertazzoni Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bertazzoni Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bertazzoni Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bertazzoni Products Offered

7.19.5 Bertazzoni Recent Development

7.20 Haier Group

7.20.1 Haier Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Haier Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Haier Group Cooker Hob Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Haier Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Haier Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cooker Hob Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cooker Hob Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cooker Hob Distributors

8.3 Cooker Hob Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cooker Hob Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cooker Hob Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cooker Hob Distributors

8.5 Cooker Hob Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

