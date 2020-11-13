Trending: Narrowband IoT Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Narrowband IoT Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Narrowband IoT market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Narrowband IoT market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Narrowband IoT market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Huawei Technologies, Vodafone, Emirates Telecommunications, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm, China Unicom, Intel, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Verizon Communication Market Segment by Product Type: , by Transmission Distance, Short-range Communication, Low Power Wide Area Network, by Deployment Method, Stand Alone, Guard Band, In Band Market Segment by Application: , Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Narrowband IoT market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrowband IoT industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Narrowband IoT

1.1 Narrowband IoT Market Overview

1.1.1 Narrowband IoT Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Narrowband IoT Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Short-range Communication

2.5 Low Power Wide Area Network 3 Narrowband IoT Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Narrowband IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Narrowband IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Smart Governance

3.5 Smart Metering

3.6 Smart Buildings

3.7 Smart Asset Tracking

3.8 Others 4 Global Narrowband IoT Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Narrowband IoT Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrowband IoT as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrowband IoT Market

4.4 Global Top Players Narrowband IoT Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Narrowband IoT Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Narrowband IoT Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Huawei Technologies

5.1.1 Huawei Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Huawei Technologies Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Vodafone

5.2.1 Vodafone Profile

5.2.2 Vodafone Main Business

5.2.3 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vodafone Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.3 Emirates Telecommunications

5.5.1 Emirates Telecommunications Profile

5.3.2 Emirates Telecommunications Main Business

5.3.3 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Emirates Telecommunications Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Telecom Italia Recent Developments

5.4 Telecom Italia

5.4.1 Telecom Italia Profile

5.4.2 Telecom Italia Main Business

5.4.3 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Telecom Italia Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Telecom Italia Recent Developments

5.5 Qualcomm

5.5.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.5.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.5.3 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Qualcomm Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.6 China Unicom

5.6.1 China Unicom Profile

5.6.2 China Unicom Main Business

5.6.3 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 China Unicom Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 China Unicom Recent Developments

5.7 Intel

5.7.1 Intel Profile

5.7.2 Intel Main Business

5.7.3 Intel Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.8 Ericsson

5.8.1 Ericsson Profile

5.8.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.8.3 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ericsson Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.9 Nokia Networks

5.9.1 Nokia Networks Profile

5.9.2 Nokia Networks Main Business

5.9.3 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nokia Networks Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Nokia Networks Recent Developments

5.10 Verizon Communication

5.10.1 Verizon Communication Profile

5.10.2 Verizon Communication Main Business

5.10.3 Verizon Communication Narrowband IoT Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Verizon Communication Narrowband IoT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Verizon Communication Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Narrowband IoT Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Narrowband IoT Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

