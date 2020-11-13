Trending: LBS Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Alibaba Group, Apple, Foursquare, Google, HERE, Aisle411, Baidu, Dianping, Etisalat, Facebook, Intel, MazeMap, Micello, MTN Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global LBS Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global LBS market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global LBS market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global LBS market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Alibaba Group, Apple, Foursquare, Google, HERE, Aisle411, Baidu, Dianping, Etisalat, Facebook, Intel, MazeMap, Micello, MTN Group Market Segment by Product Type: Location-based Services (LBS) use real-time geo-data from a mobile device or smartphone to provide information, entertainment or security. Some Services allow consumers to “check in” at restaurants, coffee shops, stores, concerts, and other places or events. Often, businesses offer a reward — prizes, coupons or discounts — to people who check in. Google Maps, Foursquare, GetGlue, Yelp and Facebook Places are among the more popular Services. Location-based Services use a smartphone’s GPS technology to track a person’s location, if that person has opted-in to allow the service to do that. After a smartphone user opts-in, the service can identify his or her location down to a street address without the need for manual data entry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global LBS Market The research report studies the LBS market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global LBS market size is projected to reach US$ 76080 million by 2026, from US$ 23440 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2021-2026. Global LBS Scope and Segment The global LBS market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LBS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. by Technology, the market is primarily split into, GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Wi-Fi, Others Market Segment by Application: , Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Government & Public Utilities, Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global LBS market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LBS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LBS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LBS market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LBS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LBS market

