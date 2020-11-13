Trending: IT Consulting Services Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, HP, CGI, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Synoptek

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global IT Consulting Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IT Consulting Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IT Consulting Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global IT Consulting Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, HP, CGI, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Infosys, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Synoptek Market Segment by Product Type: , Operations Consulting, Security Consulting, Strategy Consulting Market Segment by Application: , SME, Large Enterprise, Government

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IT Consulting Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IT Consulting Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IT Consulting Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IT Consulting Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IT Consulting Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Consulting Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Consulting Services

1.1 IT Consulting Services Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Consulting Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IT Consulting Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Consulting Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IT Consulting Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IT Consulting Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IT Consulting Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Operations Consulting

2.5 Security Consulting

2.6 Strategy Consulting 3 IT Consulting Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IT Consulting Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IT Consulting Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 SME

3.5 Large Enterprise

3.6 Government 4 Global IT Consulting Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IT Consulting Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IT Consulting Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players IT Consulting Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IT Consulting Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Consulting Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accenture

5.1.1 Accenture Profile

5.1.2 Accenture Main Business

5.1.3 Accenture IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.2 Deloitte

5.2.1 Deloitte Profile

5.2.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.2.3 Deloitte IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Deloitte IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HP Recent Developments

5.4 HP

5.4.1 HP Profile

5.4.2 HP Main Business

5.4.3 HP IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HP IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HP Recent Developments

5.5 CGI

5.5.1 CGI Profile

5.5.2 CGI Main Business

5.5.3 CGI IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CGI IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 CGI Recent Developments

5.6 Fujitsu

5.6.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.6.2 Fujitsu Main Business

5.6.3 Fujitsu IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Fujitsu IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.7 HCL Technologies

5.7.1 HCL Technologies Profile

5.7.2 HCL Technologies Main Business

5.7.3 HCL Technologies IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HCL Technologies IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Hexaware Technologies

5.8.1 Hexaware Technologies Profile

5.8.2 Hexaware Technologies Main Business

5.8.3 Hexaware Technologies IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hexaware Technologies IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hexaware Technologies Recent Developments

5.9 Infosys

5.9.1 Infosys Profile

5.9.2 Infosys Main Business

5.9.3 Infosys IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Infosys IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.10 PricewaterhouseCoopers

5.10.1 PricewaterhouseCoopers Profile

5.10.2 PricewaterhouseCoopers Main Business

5.10.3 PricewaterhouseCoopers IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 PricewaterhouseCoopers IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 PricewaterhouseCoopers Recent Developments

5.11 Ernst & Young

5.11.1 Ernst & Young Profile

5.11.2 Ernst & Young Main Business

5.11.3 Ernst & Young IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ernst & Young IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Ernst & Young Recent Developments

5.12 Synoptek

5.12.1 Synoptek Profile

5.12.2 Synoptek Main Business

5.12.3 Synoptek IT Consulting Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Synoptek IT Consulting Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Synoptek Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Consulting Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Consulting Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Consulting Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Consulting Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Consulting Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Consulting Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

