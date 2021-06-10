Trending: Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market is Booming Worldwide with Top Emerging Key Players: Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki, Federal-Mogul, Akebono Brake Industry, Delphi Automotive, Japan Brake Industrial, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc, ZF, TMD Friction, MAT Holdings, ATE, ITT Corporation, Fras Le

Market Segment by Product Type:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material market

Table of Contents

1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Overview

1.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Product Overview

1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brake Pads

1.2.2 Brake Shoes

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Application

4.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Country

5.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Business

10.1 Robert Bosch

10.1.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Robert Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Robert Bosch Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

10.2 Continental AG

10.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Continental AG Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Robert Bosch Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.3 Aisin Seiki

10.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.3.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

10.4 Federal-Mogul

10.4.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

10.4.2 Federal-Mogul Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Federal-Mogul Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Federal-Mogul Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.4.5 Federal-Mogul Recent Development

10.5 Akebono Brake Industry

10.5.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Akebono Brake Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Akebono Brake Industry Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Development

10.6 Delphi Automotive

10.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

10.6.2 Delphi Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.6.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

10.7 Japan Brake Industrial

10.7.1 Japan Brake Industrial Corporation Information

10.7.2 Japan Brake Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Japan Brake Industrial Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Japan Brake Industrial Recent Development

10.8 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc

10.8.1 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.8.5 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc Recent Development

10.9 ZF

10.9.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ZF Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ZF Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.9.5 ZF Recent Development

10.10 TMD Friction

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TMD Friction Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TMD Friction Recent Development

10.11 MAT Holdings

10.11.1 MAT Holdings Corporation Information

10.11.2 MAT Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MAT Holdings Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MAT Holdings Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.11.5 MAT Holdings Recent Development

10.12 ATE

10.12.1 ATE Corporation Information

10.12.2 ATE Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ATE Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ATE Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.12.5 ATE Recent Development

10.13 ITT Corporation

10.13.1 ITT Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 ITT Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ITT Corporation Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ITT Corporation Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.13.5 ITT Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Fras Le

10.14.1 Fras Le Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fras Le Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fras Le Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fras Le Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Products Offered

10.14.5 Fras Le Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Distributors

12.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

