Trending (2022-2027): Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market is Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies: ZF Friedrichshafen, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch

A newly published report titled “(Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ZF Friedrichshafen, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Robert Bosch, Magna International, GKN Automotive, Continental, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing, UQM’s, Schaeffler Technologies, BorgWarner, Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Market Segmentation by Product: by Motor Type, Permanent Magnet AC, Brushless DC Motor, Others, by Drive Type, Fully Electric, Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Application: Pure Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

The Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive

1.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Segment by Motor Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Motor Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Permanent Magnet AC

1.2.3 Brushless DC Motor

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pure Electric Vehicle

1.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.3.4 Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.6.1 China Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.8.1 South Korea Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.1.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG

7.2.1 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.2.2 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ZIEHL-ABEGG Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ZIEHL-ABEGG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ZIEHL-ABEGG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Robert Bosch

7.3.1 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Robert Bosch Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Magna International

7.4.1 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Magna International Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Magna International Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GKN Automotive

7.5.1 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.5.2 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GKN Automotive Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GKN Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GKN Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Continental

7.6.1 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.6.2 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Continental Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Continental Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dana

7.7.1 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dana Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dana Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dana Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 American Axle & Manufacturing

7.8.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.8.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 UQM’s

7.9.1 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.9.2 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 UQM’s Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 UQM’s Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 UQM’s Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Schaeffler Technologies

7.10.1 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Schaeffler Technologies Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Schaeffler Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Schaeffler Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BorgWarner

7.11.1 BorgWarner Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.11.2 BorgWarner Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BorgWarner Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 BorgWarner Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BorgWarner Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Bonfiglioli Riduttori

7.12.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Recent Developments/Updates 8 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive

8.4 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Distributors List

9.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Industry Trends

10.2 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Growth Drivers

10.3 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Challenges

10.4 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

