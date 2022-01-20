Trending (2022-2027): Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies:Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Research Report: Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels, Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto, Kunshan Liufeng, Zhejiang Jinfei, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Type: Casting, Forging, Other

Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Overview 1.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Overview 1.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casting

1.2.2 Forging

1.2.3 Other 1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Application 4.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle 4.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Country 5.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Country 6.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Country 8.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Business 10.1 Borbet

10.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.1.2 Borbet Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Borbet Recent Development 10.2 Ronal Wheels

10.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ronal Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development 10.3 Enkei Wheels

10.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

10.3.2 Enkei Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development 10.4 Superior Industries

10.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Superior Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Development 10.5 Alcoa

10.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alcoa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development 10.6 Iochpe-Maxion

10.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development 10.7 Uniwheel Group

10.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uniwheel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Uniwheel Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development 10.8 Accuride

10.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.8.2 Accuride Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Accuride Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Accuride Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Accuride Recent Development 10.9 YHI International Limited

10.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 YHI International Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 YHI International Limited Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 YHI International Limited Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development 10.10 Topy Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Topy Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development 10.11 CITIC Dicastal

10.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development 10.12 Lizhong Group

10.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lizhong Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development 10.13 Wanfeng Auto

10.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development 10.14 Kunshan Liufeng

10.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Development 10.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development 10.16 Yueling Wheels

10.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yueling Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development 10.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

10.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development 10.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

10.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Development 10.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

10.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

10.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Products Offered

10.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Distributors 12.3 Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

