Trekking Poles Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Leki, Black Diamond, Komperdell

A newly published report titled “(Trekking Poles Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trekking Poles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trekking Poles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trekking Poles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trekking Poles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trekking Poles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trekking Poles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Leki, Black Diamond, Komperdell, Masters, Cascade Mountain Tech, Pacemaker Stix

Market Segmentation by Product:

Walking Poles

Trekking Poles



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor Climbing

Hiking Plains

Daily Use



The Trekking Poles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trekking Poles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trekking Poles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Trekking Poles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trekking Poles

1.2 Trekking Poles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Trekking Poles Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Walking Poles

1.2.3 Trekking Poles

1.3 Trekking Poles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Trekking Poles Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Outdoor Climbing

1.3.3 Hiking Plains

1.3.4 Daily Use

1.4 Global Trekking Poles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Trekking Poles Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Trekking Poles Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Trekking Poles Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Trekking Poles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Trekking Poles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Trekking Poles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Trekking Poles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Trekking Poles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Trekking Poles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Trekking Poles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Trekking Poles Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Trekking Poles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Trekking Poles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Trekking Poles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Trekking Poles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Trekking Poles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Trekking Poles Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Trekking Poles Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Trekking Poles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Trekking Poles Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Trekking Poles Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Trekking Poles Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Trekking Poles Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Trekking Poles Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Trekking Poles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Trekking Poles Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Trekking Poles Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Trekking Poles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Trekking Poles Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Trekking Poles Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Trekking Poles Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Trekking Poles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Trekking Poles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Trekking Poles Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Trekking Poles Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Trekking Poles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Trekking Poles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Trekking Poles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Leki

6.1.1 Leki Corporation Information

6.1.2 Leki Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Leki Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Leki Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Leki Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Black Diamond

6.2.1 Black Diamond Corporation Information

6.2.2 Black Diamond Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Black Diamond Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Black Diamond Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Black Diamond Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Komperdell

6.3.1 Komperdell Corporation Information

6.3.2 Komperdell Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Komperdell Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Komperdell Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Komperdell Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Masters

6.4.1 Masters Corporation Information

6.4.2 Masters Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Masters Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Masters Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Masters Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Cascade Mountain Tech

6.5.1 Cascade Mountain Tech Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cascade Mountain Tech Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Cascade Mountain Tech Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Pacemaker Stix

6.6.1 Pacemaker Stix Corporation Information

6.6.2 Pacemaker Stix Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Pacemaker Stix Trekking Poles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Pacemaker Stix Trekking Poles Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Pacemaker Stix Recent Developments/Updates

7 Trekking Poles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Trekking Poles Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Trekking Poles

7.4 Trekking Poles Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Trekking Poles Distributors List

8.3 Trekking Poles Customers

9 Trekking Poles Market Dynamics

9.1 Trekking Poles Industry Trends

9.2 Trekking Poles Growth Drivers

9.3 Trekking Poles Market Challenges

9.4 Trekking Poles Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Trekking Poles Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Trekking Poles by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Trekking Poles by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Trekking Poles Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Trekking Poles by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Trekking Poles by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Trekking Poles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Trekking Poles by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Trekking Poles by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”