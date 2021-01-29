Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Nynas, Total, CPC

TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does. H&R accounted for 35.27% of the Global Reated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) production volume market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 20.83%, 12.94% including Nynas and Total. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. Major consumption market mainly located in China takes the market share of 33.17% in 2015, Europe followed by with 25.64% in 2015. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market The global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market size is projected to reach US$ 997.3 million by 2026, from US$ 787.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Scope and Segment Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai
Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Breakdown Data by Type
High Sulphur TDAE, Low Sulphur TDAE
Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Car Tyre, Commercial Car Tyre Regional and Country-level Analysis The Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High Sulphur TDAE
1.2.3 Low Sulphur TDAE 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Car Tyre
1.3.3 Commercial Car Tyre 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production 2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 H&R
12.1.1 H&R Corporation Information
12.1.2 H&R Overview
12.1.3 H&R Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 H&R Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.1.5 H&R Related Developments 12.2 Nynas
12.2.1 Nynas Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nynas Overview
12.2.3 Nynas Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Nynas Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.2.5 Nynas Related Developments 12.3 Total
12.3.1 Total Corporation Information
12.3.2 Total Overview
12.3.3 Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.3.5 Total Related Developments 12.4 CPC
12.4.1 CPC Corporation Information
12.4.2 CPC Overview
12.4.3 CPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 CPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.4.5 CPC Related Developments 12.5 IRPC
12.5.1 IRPC Corporation Information
12.5.2 IRPC Overview
12.5.3 IRPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 IRPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.5.5 IRPC Related Developments 12.6 CNOOC
12.6.1 CNOOC Corporation Information
12.6.2 CNOOC Overview
12.6.3 CNOOC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 CNOOC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.6.5 CNOOC Related Developments 12.7 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical
12.7.1 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Corporation Information
12.7.2 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Overview
12.7.3 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.7.5 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Related Developments 12.8 ATDM
12.8.1 ATDM Corporation Information
12.8.2 ATDM Overview
12.8.3 ATDM Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ATDM Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.8.5 ATDM Related Developments 12.9 Suzhou Jiutai
12.9.1 Suzhou Jiutai Corporation Information
12.9.2 Suzhou Jiutai Overview
12.9.3 Suzhou Jiutai Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Suzhou Jiutai Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description
12.9.5 Suzhou Jiutai Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Distributors 13.5 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Industry Trends 14.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Drivers 14.3 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Challenges 14.4 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
