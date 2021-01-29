Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Nynas, Total, CPC

TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does. H&R accounted for 35.27% of the Global Reated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) production volume market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 20.83%, 12.94% including Nynas and Total. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. Major consumption market mainly located in China takes the market share of 33.17% in 2015, Europe followed by with 25.64% in 2015. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market The global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market size is projected to reach US$ 997.3 million by 2026, from US$ 787.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622221/global-treated-distillate-aromatic-extract-tdae-market

:

Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Scope and Segment Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Breakdown Data by Type

High Sulphur TDAE, Low Sulphur TDAE

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car Tyre, Commercial Car Tyre Regional and Country-level Analysis The Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cbc10fef31a81f1a8086103ec988a3eb,0,1,global-treated-distillate-aromatic-extract-tdae-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Sulphur TDAE

1.2.3 Low Sulphur TDAE 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car Tyre

1.3.3 Commercial Car Tyre 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production 2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 H&R

12.1.1 H&R Corporation Information

12.1.2 H&R Overview

12.1.3 H&R Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 H&R Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.1.5 H&R Related Developments 12.2 Nynas

12.2.1 Nynas Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nynas Overview

12.2.3 Nynas Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nynas Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.2.5 Nynas Related Developments 12.3 Total

12.3.1 Total Corporation Information

12.3.2 Total Overview

12.3.3 Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.3.5 Total Related Developments 12.4 CPC

12.4.1 CPC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CPC Overview

12.4.3 CPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.4.5 CPC Related Developments 12.5 IRPC

12.5.1 IRPC Corporation Information

12.5.2 IRPC Overview

12.5.3 IRPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IRPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.5.5 IRPC Related Developments 12.6 CNOOC

12.6.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.6.2 CNOOC Overview

12.6.3 CNOOC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CNOOC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.6.5 CNOOC Related Developments 12.7 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical

12.7.1 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.7.5 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Related Developments 12.8 ATDM

12.8.1 ATDM Corporation Information

12.8.2 ATDM Overview

12.8.3 ATDM Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ATDM Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.8.5 ATDM Related Developments 12.9 Suzhou Jiutai

12.9.1 Suzhou Jiutai Corporation Information

12.9.2 Suzhou Jiutai Overview

12.9.3 Suzhou Jiutai Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Suzhou Jiutai Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Description

12.9.5 Suzhou Jiutai Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Distributors 13.5 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Industry Trends 14.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Drivers 14.3 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Challenges 14.4 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us