Travelers Vaccines Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, Pfizer, CNBG, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Serum Institute of India, Biokangtai

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation. In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc. The classification of Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%. The global Travelers Vaccines market size is projected to reach US$ 5127.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3091.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Travelers Vaccines volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Travelers Vaccines market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Travelers Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Travelers Vaccines Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Travelers Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Other By End Users:, Tourists, Students, Workers, Others