Travel Pillow Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Tempur Sealy, Samsonite, SNI Today

The report titled Global Travel Pillow Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Travel Pillow market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Travel Pillow market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Travel Pillow market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel Pillow market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel Pillow report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Pillow report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Pillow market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Pillow market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Pillow market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Pillow market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Pillow market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tempur Sealy, Samsonite, SNI Today, Trtl, Cabeau, BCOZZY, World’s Best, XpresSpa Group, Lewis N. Clark, Jiaao, Original Bones, Comfy Commuter, Core Products, Travel Blue, Dreamtime, US Jaclean, TravelRest, Sleep Innovations

Market Segmentation by Product:

Foam Travel Pillow

Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Latex Travel Pillow

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Travel Pillow Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Pillow market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Pillow market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel Pillow market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel Pillow industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel Pillow market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Pillow market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Pillow market?

Table of Contents:

1 Travel Pillow Market Overview

1.1 Travel Pillow Product Overview

1.2 Travel Pillow Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Foam Travel Pillow

1.2.2 Memory Foam Travel Pillow

1.2.3 Latex Travel Pillow

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Travel Pillow Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Travel Pillow Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Travel Pillow Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Travel Pillow Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Travel Pillow Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Travel Pillow Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Travel Pillow Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Travel Pillow Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Travel Pillow Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Travel Pillow Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Travel Pillow Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Travel Pillow Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Travel Pillow Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Travel Pillow as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Travel Pillow Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Travel Pillow Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Travel Pillow Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Travel Pillow Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Travel Pillow Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Travel Pillow Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Travel Pillow by Application

4.1 Travel Pillow Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Travel Pillow Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Travel Pillow Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Travel Pillow Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Travel Pillow Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Travel Pillow Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Travel Pillow by Country

5.1 North America Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Travel Pillow by Country

6.1 Europe Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Travel Pillow by Country

8.1 Latin America Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Pillow Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Travel Pillow Business

10.1 Tempur Sealy

10.1.1 Tempur Sealy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tempur Sealy Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tempur Sealy Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tempur Sealy Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.1.5 Tempur Sealy Recent Development

10.2 Samsonite

10.2.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsonite Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Samsonite Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsonite Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsonite Recent Development

10.3 SNI Today

10.3.1 SNI Today Corporation Information

10.3.2 SNI Today Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SNI Today Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SNI Today Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.3.5 SNI Today Recent Development

10.4 Trtl

10.4.1 Trtl Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trtl Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Trtl Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Trtl Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.4.5 Trtl Recent Development

10.5 Cabeau

10.5.1 Cabeau Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cabeau Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cabeau Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cabeau Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.5.5 Cabeau Recent Development

10.6 BCOZZY

10.6.1 BCOZZY Corporation Information

10.6.2 BCOZZY Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BCOZZY Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BCOZZY Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.6.5 BCOZZY Recent Development

10.7 World’s Best

10.7.1 World’s Best Corporation Information

10.7.2 World’s Best Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 World’s Best Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 World’s Best Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.7.5 World’s Best Recent Development

10.8 XpresSpa Group

10.8.1 XpresSpa Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 XpresSpa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 XpresSpa Group Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 XpresSpa Group Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.8.5 XpresSpa Group Recent Development

10.9 Lewis N. Clark

10.9.1 Lewis N. Clark Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lewis N. Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lewis N. Clark Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lewis N. Clark Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.9.5 Lewis N. Clark Recent Development

10.10 Jiaao

10.10.1 Jiaao Corporation Information

10.10.2 Jiaao Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Jiaao Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Jiaao Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.10.5 Jiaao Recent Development

10.11 Original Bones

10.11.1 Original Bones Corporation Information

10.11.2 Original Bones Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Original Bones Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Original Bones Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.11.5 Original Bones Recent Development

10.12 Comfy Commuter

10.12.1 Comfy Commuter Corporation Information

10.12.2 Comfy Commuter Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Comfy Commuter Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Comfy Commuter Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.12.5 Comfy Commuter Recent Development

10.13 Core Products

10.13.1 Core Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Core Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Core Products Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Core Products Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.13.5 Core Products Recent Development

10.14 Travel Blue

10.14.1 Travel Blue Corporation Information

10.14.2 Travel Blue Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Travel Blue Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Travel Blue Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.14.5 Travel Blue Recent Development

10.15 Dreamtime

10.15.1 Dreamtime Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dreamtime Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dreamtime Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dreamtime Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.15.5 Dreamtime Recent Development

10.16 US Jaclean

10.16.1 US Jaclean Corporation Information

10.16.2 US Jaclean Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 US Jaclean Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 US Jaclean Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.16.5 US Jaclean Recent Development

10.17 TravelRest

10.17.1 TravelRest Corporation Information

10.17.2 TravelRest Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 TravelRest Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 TravelRest Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.17.5 TravelRest Recent Development

10.18 Sleep Innovations

10.18.1 Sleep Innovations Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sleep Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sleep Innovations Travel Pillow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sleep Innovations Travel Pillow Products Offered

10.18.5 Sleep Innovations Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Travel Pillow Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Travel Pillow Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Travel Pillow Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Travel Pillow Distributors

12.3 Travel Pillow Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

