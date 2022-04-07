Travel Business Bags Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028| Samsonite Company Stores, United States Luggage Company (LLC), Ace Co. Ltd.

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research provides an authentic report about the global Travel Business Bags market. It includes market figures, both historical as well as estimates. The research report details the milestones that the global market for Travel Business Bags has achieved and discusses the potential opportunities for the players operating in the market. The publication titled “Global Travel Business Bags Market Report, History and Forecast 2022-2028” includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give its readers a holistic outlook.

The report further explains the nature of competition and its impact on the suppliers and buyers; while the latter explains their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies to give the readers an unbiased view of the global Travel Business Bags market.

In this section of the report, the global Travel Business Bags market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Travel Business Bags market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Travel Business Bags Market Research Report: Samsonite Company Stores, United States Luggage Company (LLC), Ace Co. Ltd., Targus Group International Inc., Rimova, Delsey SA, Crown, VIP Industries Ltd., Andiamo, Pathfinder, Lucas, Ciao, Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd., Tumi, Travelpro International Inc., Antler, New Travel Sports Co. Ltd., Eagle Creek, United States Luggage Company, Everest

Global Travel Business Bags Market by Type: Duffle, Trolley, Backpacks

Global Travel Business Bags Market by Application: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Factory Outlets, Online Stores, Others

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Travel Business Bags market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Travel Business Bags market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the research report.

Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Travel Business Bags market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Travel Business Bags market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Travel Business Bags market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Travel Business Bags market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Travel Business Bags market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Travel Business Bags market?

8. What are the Travel Business Bags market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Travel Business Bags Industry?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Travel Business Bags Product Introduction

1.2 Global Travel Business Bags Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Travel Business Bags Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Travel Business Bags Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Travel Business Bags in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Travel Business Bags Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Travel Business Bags Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Travel Business Bags Industry Trends

1.5.2 Travel Business Bags Market Drivers

1.5.3 Travel Business Bags Market Challenges

1.5.4 Travel Business Bags Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Travel Business Bags Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Duffle

2.1.2 Trolley

2.1.3 Backpacks

2.2 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Travel Business Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Travel Business Bags Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Travel Business Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Travel Business Bags Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

3.1.2 Specialty Stores

3.1.3 Factory Outlets

3.1.4 Online Stores

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Travel Business Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Travel Business Bags Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Travel Business Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Travel Business Bags Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Travel Business Bags Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Travel Business Bags Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Travel Business Bags Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Travel Business Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Travel Business Bags Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Travel Business Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Travel Business Bags in 2021

4.2.3 Global Travel Business Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Travel Business Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Travel Business Bags Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Travel Business Bags Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Travel Business Bags Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Travel Business Bags Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Travel Business Bags Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Travel Business Bags Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Travel Business Bags Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Travel Business Bags Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Travel Business Bags Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Travel Business Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Travel Business Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Business Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Business Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Travel Business Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Travel Business Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Travel Business Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Travel Business Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Business Bags Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Business Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Samsonite Company Stores

7.1.1 Samsonite Company Stores Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsonite Company Stores Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Samsonite Company Stores Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Samsonite Company Stores Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.1.5 Samsonite Company Stores Recent Development

7.2 United States Luggage Company (LLC)

7.2.1 United States Luggage Company (LLC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 United States Luggage Company (LLC) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 United States Luggage Company (LLC) Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 United States Luggage Company (LLC) Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.2.5 United States Luggage Company (LLC) Recent Development

7.3 Ace Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Ace Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ace Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ace Co. Ltd. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ace Co. Ltd. Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.3.5 Ace Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Targus Group International Inc.

7.4.1 Targus Group International Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Targus Group International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Targus Group International Inc. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Targus Group International Inc. Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.4.5 Targus Group International Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Rimova

7.5.1 Rimova Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rimova Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rimova Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rimova Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.5.5 Rimova Recent Development

7.6 Delsey SA

7.6.1 Delsey SA Corporation Information

7.6.2 Delsey SA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Delsey SA Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Delsey SA Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.6.5 Delsey SA Recent Development

7.7 Crown

7.7.1 Crown Corporation Information

7.7.2 Crown Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Crown Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Crown Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.7.5 Crown Recent Development

7.8 VIP Industries Ltd.

7.8.1 VIP Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 VIP Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VIP Industries Ltd. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VIP Industries Ltd. Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.8.5 VIP Industries Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Andiamo

7.9.1 Andiamo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Andiamo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Andiamo Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Andiamo Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.9.5 Andiamo Recent Development

7.10 Pathfinder

7.10.1 Pathfinder Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pathfinder Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pathfinder Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pathfinder Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.10.5 Pathfinder Recent Development

7.11 Lucas

7.11.1 Lucas Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lucas Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lucas Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lucas Travel Business Bags Products Offered

7.11.5 Lucas Recent Development

7.12 Ciao

7.12.1 Ciao Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ciao Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ciao Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ciao Products Offered

7.12.5 Ciao Recent Development

7.13 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd.

7.13.1 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Shanghai Fochier Intel’ Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Tumi

7.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tumi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tumi Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tumi Products Offered

7.14.5 Tumi Recent Development

7.15 Travelpro International Inc.

7.15.1 Travelpro International Inc. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Travelpro International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Travelpro International Inc. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Travelpro International Inc. Products Offered

7.15.5 Travelpro International Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Antler

7.16.1 Antler Corporation Information

7.16.2 Antler Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Antler Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Antler Products Offered

7.16.5 Antler Recent Development

7.17 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd.

7.17.1 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd. Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 New Travel Sports Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Eagle Creek

7.18.1 Eagle Creek Corporation Information

7.18.2 Eagle Creek Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Eagle Creek Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Eagle Creek Products Offered

7.18.5 Eagle Creek Recent Development

7.19 United States Luggage Company

7.19.1 United States Luggage Company Corporation Information

7.19.2 United States Luggage Company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 United States Luggage Company Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 United States Luggage Company Products Offered

7.19.5 United States Luggage Company Recent Development

7.20 Everest

7.20.1 Everest Corporation Information

7.20.2 Everest Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Everest Travel Business Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Everest Products Offered

7.20.5 Everest Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Travel Business Bags Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Travel Business Bags Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Travel Business Bags Distributors

8.3 Travel Business Bags Production Mode & Process

8.4 Travel Business Bags Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Travel Business Bags Sales Channels

8.4.2 Travel Business Bags Distributors

8.5 Travel Business Bags Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

