Travel Bag Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware

The report titled Global Travel Bag Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Travel Bag market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Travel Bag market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Travel Bag market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel Bag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel Bag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey, Antler, Hermes, Crown, HIDEO WAKAMATSU, ACE, Tumi, Santa Barbara Polo, Travelpro, Eminent, Commodore, Diplomat, Winpard, Jinhou, JINLUDA, Powerland
Market Segmentation by Product:
Lightweight Carry-Ons
Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage
Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks
Travel Packs
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Men
Women
Kid
The Travel Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Travel Bag market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel Bag industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Travel Bag market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Bag market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Bag market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Travel Bag Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lightweight Carry-Ons
1.2.3 Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage
1.2.4 Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks
1.2.5 Travel Packs
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Travel Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Kid
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Travel Bag Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Travel Bag Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Bag Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Travel Bag Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Bag Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Travel Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Travel Bag Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Travel Bag Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Travel Bag Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Travel Bag Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Travel Bag Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Travel Bag Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Travel Bag Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Travel Bag Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Travel Bag Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Travel Bag Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Travel Bag Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Travel Bag Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Travel Bag Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Travel Bag Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Travel Bag Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Travel Bag Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Travel Bag Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Bag Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 VIP Industries
11.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information
11.1.2 VIP Industries Overview
11.1.3 VIP Industries Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 VIP Industries Travel Bag Product Description
11.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Developments
11.2 VF Corporation
11.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
11.2.2 VF Corporation Overview
11.2.3 VF Corporation Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 VF Corporation Travel Bag Product Description
11.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments
11.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware
11.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information
11.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Overview
11.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Bag Product Description
11.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Developments
11.4 MCM Worldwide
11.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information
11.4.2 MCM Worldwide Overview
11.4.3 MCM Worldwide Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 MCM Worldwide Travel Bag Product Description
11.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Developments
11.5 Samsonite
11.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information
11.5.2 Samsonite Overview
11.5.3 Samsonite Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Samsonite Travel Bag Product Description
11.5.5 Samsonite Recent Developments
11.6 Rimowa
11.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information
11.6.2 Rimowa Overview
11.6.3 Rimowa Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Rimowa Travel Bag Product Description
11.6.5 Rimowa Recent Developments
11.7 Louis Vuitton
11.7.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
11.7.2 Louis Vuitton Overview
11.7.3 Louis Vuitton Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Louis Vuitton Travel Bag Product Description
11.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments
11.8 Delsey
11.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information
11.8.2 Delsey Overview
11.8.3 Delsey Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Delsey Travel Bag Product Description
11.8.5 Delsey Recent Developments
11.9 Antler
11.9.1 Antler Corporation Information
11.9.2 Antler Overview
11.9.3 Antler Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Antler Travel Bag Product Description
11.9.5 Antler Recent Developments
11.10 Hermes
11.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hermes Overview
11.10.3 Hermes Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Hermes Travel Bag Product Description
11.10.5 Hermes Recent Developments
11.11 Crown
11.11.1 Crown Corporation Information
11.11.2 Crown Overview
11.11.3 Crown Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Crown Travel Bag Product Description
11.11.5 Crown Recent Developments
11.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU
11.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Corporation Information
11.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Overview
11.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Bag Product Description
11.12.5 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Recent Developments
11.13 ACE
11.13.1 ACE Corporation Information
11.13.2 ACE Overview
11.13.3 ACE Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 ACE Travel Bag Product Description
11.13.5 ACE Recent Developments
11.14 Tumi
11.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information
11.14.2 Tumi Overview
11.14.3 Tumi Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Tumi Travel Bag Product Description
11.14.5 Tumi Recent Developments
11.15 Santa Barbara Polo
11.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Corporation Information
11.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Overview
11.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Bag Product Description
11.15.5 Santa Barbara Polo Recent Developments
11.16 Travelpro
11.16.1 Travelpro Corporation Information
11.16.2 Travelpro Overview
11.16.3 Travelpro Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Travelpro Travel Bag Product Description
11.16.5 Travelpro Recent Developments
11.17 Eminent
11.17.1 Eminent Corporation Information
11.17.2 Eminent Overview
11.17.3 Eminent Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Eminent Travel Bag Product Description
11.17.5 Eminent Recent Developments
11.18 Commodore
11.18.1 Commodore Corporation Information
11.18.2 Commodore Overview
11.18.3 Commodore Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Commodore Travel Bag Product Description
11.18.5 Commodore Recent Developments
11.19 Diplomat
11.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information
11.19.2 Diplomat Overview
11.19.3 Diplomat Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Diplomat Travel Bag Product Description
11.19.5 Diplomat Recent Developments
11.20 Winpard
11.20.1 Winpard Corporation Information
11.20.2 Winpard Overview
11.20.3 Winpard Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Winpard Travel Bag Product Description
11.20.5 Winpard Recent Developments
11.21 Jinhou
11.21.1 Jinhou Corporation Information
11.21.2 Jinhou Overview
11.21.3 Jinhou Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Jinhou Travel Bag Product Description
11.21.5 Jinhou Recent Developments
11.22 JINLUDA
11.22.1 JINLUDA Corporation Information
11.22.2 JINLUDA Overview
11.22.3 JINLUDA Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 JINLUDA Travel Bag Product Description
11.22.5 JINLUDA Recent Developments
11.23 Powerland
11.23.1 Powerland Corporation Information
11.23.2 Powerland Overview
11.23.3 Powerland Travel Bag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Powerland Travel Bag Product Description
11.23.5 Powerland Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Travel Bag Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Travel Bag Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Travel Bag Production Mode & Process
12.4 Travel Bag Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Travel Bag Sales Channels
12.4.2 Travel Bag Distributors
12.5 Travel Bag Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Travel Bag Industry Trends
13.2 Travel Bag Market Drivers
13.3 Travel Bag Market Challenges
13.4 Travel Bag Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Travel Bag Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
