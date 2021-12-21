Travel Backpacks Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra

“

The report titled Global Travel Backpacks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Travel Backpacks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Travel Backpacks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Travel Backpacks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Travel Backpacks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Travel Backpacks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Backpacks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Backpacks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Backpacks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Backpacks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Backpacks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Backpacks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra, Timbuk2, Sumtree, S-Zone, Kensington, Osprey, Ebags TLS, Hynes Eagle, REI Vagabond, Kelty Redwing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wheeled Backpack

Shoulder Backpack



Market Segmentation by Application:

For business

For Casual Trips



The Travel Backpacks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Backpacks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Backpacks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Travel Backpacks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Travel Backpacks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Travel Backpacks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Travel Backpacks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Travel Backpacks market?

Table of Contents:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Travel Backpacks Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Travel Backpacks Market Trends

2 Global Travel Backpacks Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Travel Backpacks Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Travel Backpacks Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Travel Backpacks Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Travel Backpacks Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Travel Backpacks Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Travel Backpacks Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Travel Backpacks Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Travel Backpacks Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Travel Backpacks Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Wheeled Backpack

1.4.2 Shoulder Backpack

4.2 By Type, Global Travel Backpacks Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Travel Backpacks Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Travel Backpacks Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Travel Backpacks Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 For business

5.5.2 For Casual Trips

5.2 By Application, Global Travel Backpacks Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Travel Backpacks Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Travel Backpacks Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Swiss Gear

7.1.1 Swiss Gear Business Overview

7.1.2 Swiss Gear Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Swiss Gear Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.1.4 Swiss Gear Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Oakley

7.2.1 Oakley Business Overview

7.2.2 Oakley Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Oakley Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.2.4 Oakley Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 High Sierra

7.3.1 High Sierra Business Overview

7.3.2 High Sierra Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 High Sierra Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.3.4 High Sierra Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Timbuk2

7.4.1 Timbuk2 Business Overview

7.4.2 Timbuk2 Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Timbuk2 Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.4.4 Timbuk2 Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Sumtree

7.5.1 Sumtree Business Overview

7.5.2 Sumtree Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Sumtree Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.5.4 Sumtree Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 S-Zone

7.6.1 S-Zone Business Overview

7.6.2 S-Zone Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 S-Zone Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.6.4 S-Zone Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Kensington

7.7.1 Kensington Business Overview

7.7.2 Kensington Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Kensington Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.7.4 Kensington Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Osprey

7.8.1 Osprey Business Overview

7.8.2 Osprey Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Osprey Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.8.4 Osprey Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Ebags TLS

7.9.1 Ebags TLS Business Overview

7.9.2 Ebags TLS Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Ebags TLS Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.9.4 Ebags TLS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Hynes Eagle

7.10.1 Hynes Eagle Business Overview

7.10.2 Hynes Eagle Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Hynes Eagle Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.10.4 Hynes Eagle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 REI Vagabond

7.11.1 REI Vagabond Business Overview

7.11.2 REI Vagabond Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 REI Vagabond Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.11.4 REI Vagabond Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Kelty Redwing

7.12.1 Kelty Redwing Business Overview

7.12.2 Kelty Redwing Travel Backpacks Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Kelty Redwing Travel Backpacks Product Introduction

7.12.4 Kelty Redwing Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Travel Backpacks Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Travel Backpacks Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Travel Backpacks Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Travel Backpacks Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Travel Backpacks Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Travel Backpacks Distributors

8.3 Travel Backpacks Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

”