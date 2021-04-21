Transportation Management MarketMarket status and Industry Research Report by 2027 | SAP, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, Descartes

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Transportation Management Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Transportation Management market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Transportation Management market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Transportation Management market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Transportation Management market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SAP, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, Descartes, JDA Software, CTSI-Global, Inet-Logistics GmbH, Blujay Solutions, Mercurygate, Efkon, Metro Infrasys Market Segment by Product Type: Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime Market Segment by Application: Consumer goods and retail

Parcel and package

Fire station

Hospital

Travel and tourism

Mining

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Transportation Management market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2321973/global-transportation-management-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2321973/global-transportation-management-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Transportation Management market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transportation Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transportation Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transportation Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transportation Management market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Transportation Management

1.1 Transportation Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Transportation Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Transportation Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Transportation Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Transportation Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Transportation Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Transportation Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Transportation Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Transportation Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Transportation Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Transportation Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Railways

2.5 Roadways

2.6 Airways

2.7 Maritime 3 Transportation Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Transportation Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Transportation Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Transportation Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer goods and retail

3.5 Parcel and package

3.6 Fire station

3.7 Hospital

3.8 Travel and tourism

3.9 Mining

3.10 Others 4 Global Transportation Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Transportation Management Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Transportation Management as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transportation Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Transportation Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Transportation Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Transportation Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 SAP

5.1.1 SAP Profile

5.1.2 SAP Main Business

5.1.3 SAP Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SAP Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle

5.2.1 Oracle Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Main Business

5.2.3 Oracle Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.3 Manhattan Associates

5.5.1 Manhattan Associates Profile

5.3.2 Manhattan Associates Main Business

5.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Descartes Recent Developments

5.4 Descartes

5.4.1 Descartes Profile

5.4.2 Descartes Main Business

5.4.3 Descartes Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Descartes Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Descartes Recent Developments

5.5 JDA Software

5.5.1 JDA Software Profile

5.5.2 JDA Software Main Business

5.5.3 JDA Software Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 JDA Software Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 JDA Software Recent Developments

5.6 CTSI-Global

5.6.1 CTSI-Global Profile

5.6.2 CTSI-Global Main Business

5.6.3 CTSI-Global Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CTSI-Global Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 CTSI-Global Recent Developments

5.7 Inet-Logistics GmbH

5.7.1 Inet-Logistics GmbH Profile

5.7.2 Inet-Logistics GmbH Main Business

5.7.3 Inet-Logistics GmbH Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Inet-Logistics GmbH Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Inet-Logistics GmbH Recent Developments

5.8 Blujay Solutions

5.8.1 Blujay Solutions Profile

5.8.2 Blujay Solutions Main Business

5.8.3 Blujay Solutions Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Blujay Solutions Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Blujay Solutions Recent Developments

5.9 Mercurygate

5.9.1 Mercurygate Profile

5.9.2 Mercurygate Main Business

5.9.3 Mercurygate Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Mercurygate Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Mercurygate Recent Developments

5.10 Efkon

5.10.1 Efkon Profile

5.10.2 Efkon Main Business

5.10.3 Efkon Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Efkon Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Efkon Recent Developments

5.11 Metro Infrasys

5.11.1 Metro Infrasys Profile

5.11.2 Metro Infrasys Main Business

5.11.3 Metro Infrasys Transportation Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Metro Infrasys Transportation Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Metro Infrasys Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Transportation Management Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transportation Management Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Transportation Management Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Transportation Management Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Transportation Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.