Transponder Coils Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | TDK, EPCOS, Murata

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Transponder Coils Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Transponder Coils report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Transponder Coils market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Transponder Coils market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Transponder Coils market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Transponder Coils market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Transponder Coils market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TDK, EPCOS, Murata, Buerklin, Farnell, Channel Components, Gang Song, Fastron, Neosid

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 50Hz

50~100Hz

100~150Hz

Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

The Transponder Coils Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Transponder Coils market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Transponder Coils market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transponder Coils Product Introduction

1.2 Global Transponder Coils Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Transponder Coils Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Transponder Coils Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Transponder Coils Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Transponder Coils Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Transponder Coils Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Transponder Coils in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Transponder Coils Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Transponder Coils Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Transponder Coils Industry Trends

1.5.2 Transponder Coils Market Drivers

1.5.3 Transponder Coils Market Challenges

1.5.4 Transponder Coils Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Transponder Coils Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Above 50Hz

2.1.2 50~100Hz

2.1.3 100~150Hz

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Transponder Coils Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Transponder Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Transponder Coils Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Transponder Coils Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Transponder Coils Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Transponder Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Transponder Coils Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive Industry

3.1.2 Electronics Industry

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Transponder Coils Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Transponder Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Transponder Coils Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Transponder Coils Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Transponder Coils Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Transponder Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Transponder Coils Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Transponder Coils Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Transponder Coils Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Transponder Coils Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Transponder Coils Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Transponder Coils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Transponder Coils Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Transponder Coils Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Transponder Coils in 2021

4.2.3 Global Transponder Coils Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Transponder Coils Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Transponder Coils Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Transponder Coils Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transponder Coils Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Transponder Coils Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Transponder Coils Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Transponder Coils Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Transponder Coils Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Transponder Coils Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Transponder Coils Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Transponder Coils Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Transponder Coils Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Transponder Coils Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Transponder Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Transponder Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transponder Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transponder Coils Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Transponder Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Transponder Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Transponder Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Transponder Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Transponder Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Transponder Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TDK

7.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.1.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TDK Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TDK Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.1.5 TDK Recent Development

7.2 EPCOS

7.2.1 EPCOS Corporation Information

7.2.2 EPCOS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 EPCOS Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 EPCOS Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.2.5 EPCOS Recent Development

7.3 Murata

7.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.3.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Murata Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Murata Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.3.5 Murata Recent Development

7.4 Buerklin

7.4.1 Buerklin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Buerklin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Buerklin Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Buerklin Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.4.5 Buerklin Recent Development

7.5 Farnell

7.5.1 Farnell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Farnell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Farnell Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Farnell Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.5.5 Farnell Recent Development

7.6 Channel Components

7.6.1 Channel Components Corporation Information

7.6.2 Channel Components Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Channel Components Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Channel Components Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.6.5 Channel Components Recent Development

7.7 Gang Song

7.7.1 Gang Song Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gang Song Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Gang Song Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Gang Song Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.7.5 Gang Song Recent Development

7.8 Fastron

7.8.1 Fastron Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fastron Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fastron Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fastron Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.8.5 Fastron Recent Development

7.9 Neosid

7.9.1 Neosid Corporation Information

7.9.2 Neosid Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Neosid Transponder Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Neosid Transponder Coils Products Offered

7.9.5 Neosid Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Transponder Coils Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Transponder Coils Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Transponder Coils Distributors

8.3 Transponder Coils Production Mode & Process

8.4 Transponder Coils Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Transponder Coils Sales Channels

8.4.2 Transponder Coils Distributors

8.5 Transponder Coils Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

