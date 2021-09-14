Transformer Oil Coolers Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Kelvion Holding GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company, ALFA LAVAL

“

The report titled Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Transformer Oil Coolers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Transformer Oil Coolers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Transformer Oil Coolers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kelvion Holding GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company, ALFA LAVAL, Thermofin, Sterling Thermal Technology, Enerfin, GEI Industrial Systems, TADA ELECTRIC, Apollo Group, UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled



Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Industry

Thermal Industry

Locomotive Industry

Others



The Transformer Oil Coolers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Transformer Oil Coolers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Transformer Oil Coolers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transformer Oil Coolers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Transformer Oil Coolers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transformer Oil Coolers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transformer Oil Coolers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transformer Oil Coolers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transformer Oil Coolers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Cooling Type

1.2.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size Growth Rate by Cooling Type

1.2.2 Air Cooled

1.2.3 Water Cooled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Industry

1.3.3 Thermal Industry

1.3.4 Locomotive Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Transformer Oil Coolers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Transformer Oil Coolers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Transformer Oil Coolers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Transformer Oil Coolers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Transformer Oil Coolers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Transformer Oil Coolers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Transformer Oil Coolers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transformer Oil Coolers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Cooling Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Transformer Oil Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Transformer Oil Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Transformer Oil Coolers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Transformer Oil Coolers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Cooling Type and Application

6.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Transformer Oil Coolers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Transformer Oil Coolers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Historic Market Review by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Market Share by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Market Share by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Price by Cooling Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Price Forecast by Cooling Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Transformer Oil Coolers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Transformer Oil Coolers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Coolers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Transformer Oil Coolers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Transformer Oil Coolers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Transformer Oil Coolers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Transformer Oil Coolers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transformer Oil Coolers Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transformer Oil Coolers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH

12.1.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kelvion Holding GmbH Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.1.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Development

12.2 Modine Manufacturing Company

12.2.1 Modine Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Modine Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Modine Manufacturing Company Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Modine Manufacturing Company Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.2.5 Modine Manufacturing Company Recent Development

12.3 ALFA LAVAL

12.3.1 ALFA LAVAL Corporation Information

12.3.2 ALFA LAVAL Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ALFA LAVAL Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ALFA LAVAL Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.3.5 ALFA LAVAL Recent Development

12.4 Thermofin

12.4.1 Thermofin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thermofin Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Thermofin Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thermofin Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.4.5 Thermofin Recent Development

12.5 Sterling Thermal Technology

12.5.1 Sterling Thermal Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sterling Thermal Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sterling Thermal Technology Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sterling Thermal Technology Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.5.5 Sterling Thermal Technology Recent Development

12.6 Enerfin

12.6.1 Enerfin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Enerfin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enerfin Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Enerfin Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.6.5 Enerfin Recent Development

12.7 GEI Industrial Systems

12.7.1 GEI Industrial Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 GEI Industrial Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GEI Industrial Systems Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GEI Industrial Systems Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.7.5 GEI Industrial Systems Recent Development

12.8 TADA ELECTRIC

12.8.1 TADA ELECTRIC Corporation Information

12.8.2 TADA ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 TADA ELECTRIC Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TADA ELECTRIC Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.8.5 TADA ELECTRIC Recent Development

12.9 Apollo Group

12.9.1 Apollo Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Apollo Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Apollo Group Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Apollo Group Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.9.5 Apollo Group Recent Development

12.10 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS

12.10.1 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS Corporation Information

12.10.2 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS Transformer Oil Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS Transformer Oil Coolers Products Offered

12.10.5 UNITED HEAT EXCHANGERS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Transformer Oil Coolers Industry Trends

13.2 Transformer Oil Coolers Market Drivers

13.3 Transformer Oil Coolers Market Challenges

13.4 Transformer Oil Coolers Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Transformer Oil Coolers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”