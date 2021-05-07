Transfer Case Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Companies like: Magna, GKN, ZF

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Transfer Case Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Transfer Case market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Transfer Case market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Transfer Case market.

The research report on the global Transfer Case market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Transfer Case market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Transfer Case research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Transfer Case market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Transfer Case market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Transfer Case market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Transfer Case Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Transfer Case market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Transfer Case market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Transfer Case Market Leading Players

Borgwarner, Magna, GKN, ZF, Aisin Seiki, Dana, American Axle & Manufacturing, Jtekt, Schaeffler, Meritor

Transfer Case Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Transfer Case market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Transfer Case market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Transfer Case Segmentation by Product



AWD

4WD

Transfer Case Segmentation by Application

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

HEV

PHEV

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Transfer Case market?

How will the global Transfer Case market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Transfer Case market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Transfer Case market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Transfer Case market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Transfer Case Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Transfer Case Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Transfer Case Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AWD

1.4.3 4WD 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transfer Case Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 LCV

1.5.4 HCV

1.5.5 HEV

1.5.6 PHEV 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Transfer Case Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Transfer Case Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Transfer Case Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Transfer Case, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Transfer Case Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Transfer Case Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Transfer Case Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Transfer Case Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Transfer Case Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Transfer Case Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Transfer Case Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Transfer Case Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transfer Case Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Transfer Case Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Transfer Case Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Transfer Case Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transfer Case Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Transfer Case Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Transfer Case Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Transfer Case Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Transfer Case Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Transfer Case Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transfer Case Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Transfer Case Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Transfer Case Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Transfer Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Transfer Case Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Transfer Case Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Transfer Case Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Transfer Case Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Transfer Case Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Transfer Case Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Transfer Case Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Transfer Case Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Transfer Case Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Transfer Case Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Transfer Case Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Transfer Case Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Transfer Case Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Transfer Case Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Transfer Case Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Transfer Case Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Transfer Case Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Transfer Case Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Transfer Case Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Transfer Case Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Transfer Case Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Transfer Case Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Transfer Case Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Transfer Case Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Transfer Case Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Transfer Case Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Transfer Case Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Transfer Case Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Transfer Case Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Transfer Case Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Transfer Case Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Transfer Case Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Transfer Case Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Transfer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Transfer Case Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Transfer Case Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Transfer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Transfer Case Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Transfer Case Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Transfer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Transfer Case Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Transfer Case Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Transfer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Transfer Case Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Transfer Case Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Transfer Case Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Transfer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transfer Case Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transfer Case Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Borgwarner

12.1.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

12.1.2 Borgwarner Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Borgwarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Borgwarner Transfer Case Products Offered

12.1.5 Borgwarner Recent Development 12.2 Magna

12.2.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Magna Transfer Case Products Offered

12.2.5 Magna Recent Development 12.3 GKN

12.3.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.3.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GKN Transfer Case Products Offered

12.3.5 GKN Recent Development 12.4 ZF

12.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ZF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ZF Transfer Case Products Offered

12.4.5 ZF Recent Development 12.5 Aisin Seiki

12.5.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aisin Seiki Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aisin Seiki Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Aisin Seiki Transfer Case Products Offered

12.5.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development 12.6 Dana

12.6.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dana Transfer Case Products Offered

12.6.5 Dana Recent Development 12.7 American Axle & Manufacturing

12.7.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.7.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Transfer Case Products Offered

12.7.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Recent Development 12.8 Jtekt

12.8.1 Jtekt Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jtekt Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jtekt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jtekt Transfer Case Products Offered

12.8.5 Jtekt Recent Development 12.9 Schaeffler

12.9.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

12.9.2 Schaeffler Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Schaeffler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Schaeffler Transfer Case Products Offered

12.9.5 Schaeffler Recent Development 12.10 Meritor

12.10.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meritor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Meritor Transfer Case Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

