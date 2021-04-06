Transdermal Patch Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2021| Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Transdermal Patch Market-(2021-2027) . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Transdermal Patch market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Transdermal Patch market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Transdermal Patch market.

The research report on the global Transdermal Patch market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Transdermal Patch market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Transdermal Patch research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Transdermal Patch market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Transdermal Patch market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Transdermal Patch market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Transdermal Patch Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Transdermal Patch market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Transdermal Patch market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Transdermal Patch Market Leading Players

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Mylan, Nitto Denko, Teikoku Seiyaku, GSK, Luye Pharma Group, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Mundipharma, Lohmann Therapie-Systeme, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

Transdermal Patch Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Transdermal Patch market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Transdermal Patch market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Transdermal Patch Segmentation by Product

Relieve Pain, Smoking Stopping, Cardiovascular Diseases, Menopausal Syndrome, Others

Transdermal Patch Segmentation by Application

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Transdermal Patch market?

How will the global Transdermal Patch market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Transdermal Patch market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Transdermal Patch market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Transdermal Patch market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Transdermal Patch Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Transdermal Patch Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Methyl Salicylate-based Patch

1.3.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

1.3.4 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

1.3.5 Nicotine Transdermal Patch

1.3.6 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Relieve Pain

1.4.3 Smoking Stopping

1.4.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.4.5 Menopausal Syndrome

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Transdermal Patch Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Transdermal Patch Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Transdermal Patch Industry Trends

2.4.1 Transdermal Patch Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Transdermal Patch Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Transdermal Patch Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Transdermal Patch Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transdermal Patch Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Transdermal Patch by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Transdermal Patch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Transdermal Patch as of 2019)

3.4 Global Transdermal Patch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Transdermal Patch Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transdermal Patch Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Transdermal Patch Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Transdermal Patch Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Transdermal Patch Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Transdermal Patch Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Transdermal Patch Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Transdermal Patch Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Transdermal Patch Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Transdermal Patch Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Transdermal Patch Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Transdermal Patch Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

11.1.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

11.3 Novartis

11.3.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Novartis Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Novartis Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.3.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.4 UCB Pharma

11.4.1 UCB Pharma Corporation Information

11.4.2 UCB Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 UCB Pharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 UCB Pharma Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.4.5 UCB Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 UCB Pharma Recent Developments

11.5 Mylan

11.5.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mylan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Mylan Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mylan Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.5.5 Mylan SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Mylan Recent Developments

11.6 Nitto Denko

11.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nitto Denko Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Nitto Denko Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nitto Denko Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.6.5 Nitto Denko SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nitto Denko Recent Developments

11.7 Teikoku Seiyaku

11.7.1 Teikoku Seiyaku Corporation Information

11.7.2 Teikoku Seiyaku Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Teikoku Seiyaku Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.7.5 Teikoku Seiyaku SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Teikoku Seiyaku Recent Developments

11.8 GSK

11.8.1 GSK Corporation Information

11.8.2 GSK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 GSK Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GSK Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.8.5 GSK SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GSK Recent Developments

11.9 Luye Pharma Group

11.9.1 Luye Pharma Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Luye Pharma Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.9.5 Luye Pharma Group SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Luye Pharma Group Recent Developments

11.10 Pfizer

11.10.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.10.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.10.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.11 Teva Pharmaceutical

11.11.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.11.5 Teva Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

11.12 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

11.12.1 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.12.5 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments

11.13 Bayer

11.13.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bayer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Bayer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Bayer Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.13.5 Bayer SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Bayer Recent Developments

11.14 Mundipharma

11.14.1 Mundipharma Corporation Information

11.14.2 Mundipharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.14.5 Mundipharma SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Mundipharma Recent Developments

11.15 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme

11.15.1 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.15.5 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Recent Developments

11.16 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

11.16.1 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.16.2 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Products and Services

11.16.5 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Transdermal Patch Sales Channels

12.2.2 Transdermal Patch Distributors

12.3 Transdermal Patch Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Transdermal Patch Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Transdermal Patch Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Transdermal Patch Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

