Transdermal Patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream.Transdermal Patches include fentanyl transdermal patch, nicotine transdermal patch, buprenorphine transdermal patch, clonidine transdermal patch, oxybutynin transdermal patch, estradiol transdermal patch, nitroglycerin transdermal patch and many others. Transdermal Patches are mainly classified into the following types: Methyl Salicylate-based Patches, Rivastigmine Patches, Fentanyl Patches, Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Nicotine Patches and others. Methyl Salicylate-based segment accounted for the larger part of the revenue market, with 18%, followed by Lidocaine Patches, with 15%. Transdermal Patches can delivery drugs through Rx Channel or OTC Channel. The former took a larger market share, with its sales volume accounting for about 76% of the total. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Nitto Denko and Mylan are the Top 4 players of the global Transdermal Patch market. They took up about 42% of the global market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Transdermal Patch in United States, including the following market information: United States Transdermal Patch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Transdermal Patch Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) United States top five Transdermal Patch companies in 2020 (%) The global Transdermal Patch market size is expected to growth from US$ 6429 million in 2020 to US$ 8379.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Transdermal Patch market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Transdermal Patch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Transdermal Patch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) United States Transdermal Patch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Methyl Salicylate-based Patch, Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch, Fentanyl Transdermal Patch, Lidocaine Patch, Diclofenac Patch, Nicotine Transdermal Patch, Others United States Transdermal Patch Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) United States Transdermal Patch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Rx Channel, OTC Channel

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Transdermal Patch revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Transdermal Patch revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Transdermal Patch sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Transdermal Patch sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nitto Denko, Grünenthal, IBSA Group, GSK, Luye Pharma Group, Pfizer, Chattem, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Mundipharma, Endo International, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

