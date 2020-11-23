Transdermal Patch Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nitto Denko, Grünenthal, IBSA Group, GSK, Luye Pharma Group, Pfizer, Chattem, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Mundipharma, Endo International, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact ,QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Transdermal Patch Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Transdermal Patch market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Transdermal Patch market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Transdermal Patch market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB Pharma, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nitto Denko, Grünenthal, IBSA Group, GSK, Luye Pharma Group, Pfizer, Chattem, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer, Mundipharma, Endo International, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Market Segment by Product Type: , Methyl Salicylate-Based Patch, Rivastigmine Patch, Fentanyl Patch, Lidocaine Patch, Diclofenac Patch, Nicotine Patch, Others Market Segment by Application: , Rx Channel, OTC Channel

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Transdermal Patch market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transdermal Patch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Transdermal Patch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transdermal Patch market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transdermal Patch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transdermal Patch market

TOC

1 Transdermal Patch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transdermal Patch

1.2 Transdermal Patch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Methyl Salicylate-Based Patch

1.2.3 Rivastigmine Patch

1.2.4 Fentanyl Patch

1.2.5 Lidocaine Patch

1.2.6 Diclofenac Patch

1.2.7 Nicotine Patch

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Transdermal Patch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Transdermal Patch Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Rx Channel

1.3.3 OTC Channel

1.4 Global Transdermal Patch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Transdermal Patch Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Transdermal Patch Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Transdermal Patch Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Transdermal Patch Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Transdermal Patch Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Transdermal Patch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transdermal Patch Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Transdermal Patch Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Transdermal Patch Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patch Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Transdermal Patch Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Transdermal Patch Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Transdermal Patch Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Transdermal Patch Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Transdermal Patch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transdermal Patch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Transdermal Patch Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transdermal Patch Business

6.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.3 Novartis

6.3.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.3.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Novartis Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Novartis Products Offered

6.3.5 Novartis Recent Development

6.4 UCB Pharma

6.4.1 UCB Pharma Corporation Information

6.4.2 UCB Pharma Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 UCB Pharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 UCB Pharma Products Offered

6.4.5 UCB Pharma Recent Development

6.5 Mylan

6.5.1 Mylan Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Mylan Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mylan Products Offered

6.5.5 Mylan Recent Development

6.6 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.6.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.7 Nitto Denko

6.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Nitto Denko Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Products Offered

6.7.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

6.8 Grünenthal

6.8.1 Grünenthal Corporation Information

6.8.2 Grünenthal Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Grünenthal Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Grünenthal Products Offered

6.8.5 Grünenthal Recent Development

6.9 IBSA Group

6.9.1 IBSA Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 IBSA Group Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 IBSA Group Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 IBSA Group Products Offered

6.9.5 IBSA Group Recent Development

6.10 GSK

6.10.1 GSK Corporation Information

6.10.2 GSK Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 GSK Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 GSK Products Offered

6.10.5 GSK Recent Development

6.11 Luye Pharma Group

6.11.1 Luye Pharma Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Luye Pharma Group Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Luye Pharma Group Products Offered

6.11.5 Luye Pharma Group Recent Development

6.12 Pfizer

6.12.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.12.2 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Pfizer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.12.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.13 Chattem

6.13.1 Chattem Corporation Information

6.13.2 Chattem Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Chattem Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Chattem Products Offered

6.13.5 Chattem Recent Development

6.14 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

6.14.1 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

6.14.2 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Products Offered

6.14.5 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

6.15 Bayer

6.15.1 Bayer Corporation Information

6.15.2 Bayer Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Bayer Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.15.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.16 Mundipharma

6.16.1 Mundipharma Corporation Information

6.16.2 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Mundipharma Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Mundipharma Products Offered

6.16.5 Mundipharma Recent Development

6.17 Endo International

6.17.1 Endo International Corporation Information

6.17.2 Endo International Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Endo International Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Endo International Products Offered

6.17.5 Endo International Recent Development

6.18 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

6.18.1 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.18.2 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Transdermal Patch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.18.5 Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Recent Development 7 Transdermal Patch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Transdermal Patch Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Transdermal Patch

7.4 Transdermal Patch Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Transdermal Patch Distributors List

8.3 Transdermal Patch Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Transdermal Patch Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Transdermal Patch by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Transdermal Patch by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

