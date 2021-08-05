Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor is the device used for transcutaneous oximetry (TcPO2 or TCOM), which is a local, non-invasive measurement reflecting the amount of O2 that has diffused from the capillaries through the epidermis. Today, transcutaneous oxygen monitoring is clinically prevalent in various applications such as wound-healing assessment, hyperbaric medicine, amputation-level resoluteness and others. Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor consists of a combined platinum and silver electrode covered by an oxygen-permeable hydrophobic membrane, with a reservoir of phosphate buffer and potassium chloride trapped inside the electrode. A small heating element is located inside the silver anode. The oxygen monitor consists of a TcPO2 channel, for which high and low alarm limits can be set, a temperature display channel and a heat channel. The major players in global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market include Radiometer, Perimed AB, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 70% shares of the global market. Northern Europe is the main market, and occupies about 75% of the global market. Wound-healing Monitor is the main type, with a share over 45%. Hospital is the main application, which holds a share about 70%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor in United States, including the following market information: United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor companies in 2020 (%) The global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market size is expected to growth from US$ 116 million in 2020 to US$ 185 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Wound-healing Monitor, Baby Monitor, Other United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Radiometer, Perimed AB, Philips, Sentec, Medicap, HumaresCompany seven

