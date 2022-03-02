Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028|Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Research Report: Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, BTG Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, HENGRUI Medical

Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market by Type: Microspheres

Particles

Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

Radio-Embolic Microspheres

Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market by Application: Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization

Liver Tumor Embolization

Trauma Embolization

Others

The global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE)

1.1 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Overview

1.1.1 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Product Scope

1.1.2 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Microspheres

2.5 Particles

2.6 Drug-eluting Beads (DEBs)

2.7 Radio-Embolic Microspheres 3 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Uterine Fibroid Embolization

3.5 Prostatic Artery Embolization

3.6 Liver Tumor Embolization

3.7 Trauma Embolization

3.8 Others 4 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Sirtex Medical

5.1.1 Sirtex Medical Profile

5.1.2 Sirtex Medical Main Business

5.1.3 Sirtex Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Sirtex Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Sirtex Medical Recent Developments

5.2 Merit Medical

5.2.1 Merit Medical Profile

5.2.2 Merit Medical Main Business

5.2.3 Merit Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Merit Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Merit Medical Recent Developments

5.3 Cook Medical

5.3.1 Cook Medical Profile

5.3.2 Cook Medical Main Business

5.3.3 Cook Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cook Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 BTG Medical Recent Developments

5.4 BTG Medical

5.4.1 BTG Medical Profile

5.4.2 BTG Medical Main Business

5.4.3 BTG Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BTG Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 BTG Medical Recent Developments

5.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Profile

5.5.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 Terumo Corporation

5.6.1 Terumo Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Terumo Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Terumo Corporation Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Terumo Corporation Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 HENGRUI Medical

5.7.1 HENGRUI Medical Profile

5.7.2 HENGRUI Medical Main Business

5.7.3 HENGRUI Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HENGRUI Medical Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 HENGRUI Medical Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Dynamics

11.1 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Industry Trends

11.2 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Drivers

11.3 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Challenges

11.4 Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

