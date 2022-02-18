Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2028 | PPG, Air Products, Arkema

“

A newly published report titled “Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar, Guizhou Lantian

Market Segmentation by Product:

Industrial Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene

Electrical Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene

Market Segmentation by Application:

Solvent

Cleaning

Foam Blowing

Other

The Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Introduction

1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Industry Trends

1.5.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Drivers

1.5.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Challenges

1.5.4 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Industrial Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene

2.1.2 Electrical Grade Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene

2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Solvent

3.1.2 Cleaning

3.1.3 Foam Blowing

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene in 2021

4.2.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PPG Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PPG Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.1.5 PPG Recent Development

7.2 Air Products

7.2.1 Air Products Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Products Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Air Products Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Air Products Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.2.5 Air Products Recent Development

7.3 Arkema

7.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Arkema Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Arkema Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.4 Nantong Donggang

7.4.1 Nantong Donggang Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nantong Donggang Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nantong Donggang Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nantong Donggang Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.4.5 Nantong Donggang Recent Development

7.5 Unistar

7.5.1 Unistar Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unistar Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Unistar Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Unistar Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.5.5 Unistar Recent Development

7.6 Guizhou Lantian

7.6.1 Guizhou Lantian Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guizhou Lantian Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guizhou Lantian Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Products Offered

7.6.5 Guizhou Lantian Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Distributors

8.3 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Production Mode & Process

8.4 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales Channels

8.4.2 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Distributors

8.5 Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”