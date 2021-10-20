Train Coatings Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Axalta, AkzoNobel, Alstom

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Train Coatings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Train Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Train Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Train Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Train Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Train Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Train Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Axalta, AkzoNobel, Alstom, Arkema, BASF, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd., Chemetall, GLS Coatings Ltd, Henkel, Hollysys, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paint, PPG, Solvay, Sherwin Williams Company, Valspar

Market Segmentation by Product:

Primer

Top Coat



Market Segmentation by Application:

Subway Train

Normal-Speed Railway Train

High-Speed Railway Train



The Train Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Train Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Train Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Train Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Train Coatings

1.2 Train Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Train Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Primer

1.2.3 Top Coat

1.3 Train Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Train Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Subway Train

1.3.3 Normal-Speed Railway Train

1.3.4 High-Speed Railway Train

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Train Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Train Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Train Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Train Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Train Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Train Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Train Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Train Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Train Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Train Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Train Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Train Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Train Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Train Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Train Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Train Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Train Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Train Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Train Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Train Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Train Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Train Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Train Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Train Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Train Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Train Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Train Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Train Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Train Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Train Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Train Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Train Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Train Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Train Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Train Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Train Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Axalta

7.1.1 Axalta Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Axalta Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Axalta Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Axalta Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Axalta Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 AkzoNobel Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Alstom

7.3.1 Alstom Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alstom Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Alstom Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Alstom Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Alstom Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arkema Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Arkema Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chemetall

7.7.1 Chemetall Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chemetall Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chemetall Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Chemetall Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chemetall Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 GLS Coatings Ltd

7.8.1 GLS Coatings Ltd Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 GLS Coatings Ltd Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 GLS Coatings Ltd Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 GLS Coatings Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GLS Coatings Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Henkel

7.9.1 Henkel Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Henkel Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Henkel Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hollysys

7.10.1 Hollysys Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hollysys Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hollysys Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hollysys Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hollysys Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kansai Paints

7.11.1 Kansai Paints Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kansai Paints Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kansai Paints Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kansai Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kansai Paints Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nippon Paint

7.12.1 Nippon Paint Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nippon Paint Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nippon Paint Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 PPG

7.13.1 PPG Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 PPG Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 PPG Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Solvay

7.14.1 Solvay Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Solvay Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Solvay Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sherwin Williams Company

7.15.1 Sherwin Williams Company Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sherwin Williams Company Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sherwin Williams Company Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Sherwin Williams Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sherwin Williams Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Valspar

7.16.1 Valspar Train Coatings Corporation Information

7.16.2 Valspar Train Coatings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Valspar Train Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Valspar Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Valspar Recent Developments/Updates

8 Train Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Train Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Train Coatings

8.4 Train Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Train Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Train Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Train Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Train Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Train Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Train Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Train Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Train Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Train Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Train Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Train Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Train Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Train Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Train Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Train Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Train Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Train Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Train Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Train Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Train Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”