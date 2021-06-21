Traffic Signal Lights Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027| Federal Signal, Econolite, Swarco, Econolite

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Traffic Signal Lights market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Traffic Signal Lights market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Traffic Signal Lights market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Traffic Signal Lights market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Traffic Signal Lights market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Traffic Signal Lights market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Traffic Signal Lights market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Research Report: Federal Signal, Econolite, Swarco, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Arcus Light, D.G. Controls, E2S Warning Signals, Envoy Lighting, Horizon Signal Technologies, North America Traffic, Peek Traffic Corporation, Pfannenberg, Trastar, Werma, Ver-Mac

Global Traffic Signal Lights Market by Type: Motor Vehicle Signal Light, Non-motor Vehicle Signal Lights, Pedestrian Crossing Lights, Others

Global Traffic Signal Lights Market by Application: Road, Railway, Building Construction, Others

The global Traffic Signal Lights market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Traffic Signal Lights market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Traffic Signal Lights market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Traffic Signal Lights market.

Table of Contents

1 Traffic Signal Lights Market Overview

1.1 Traffic Signal Lights Product Overview

1.2 Traffic Signal Lights Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Motor Vehicle Signal Light

1.2.2 Non-motor Vehicle Signal Lights

1.2.3 Pedestrian Crossing Lights

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Traffic Signal Lights Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Traffic Signal Lights Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Traffic Signal Lights Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Traffic Signal Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Traffic Signal Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Traffic Signal Lights Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Traffic Signal Lights Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Traffic Signal Lights as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Traffic Signal Lights Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Traffic Signal Lights Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Traffic Signal Lights Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Traffic Signal Lights by Application

4.1 Traffic Signal Lights Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Road

4.1.2 Railway

4.1.3 Building Construction

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Traffic Signal Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Traffic Signal Lights by Country

5.1 North America Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Traffic Signal Lights by Country

6.1 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights by Country

8.1 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Signal Lights Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Traffic Signal Lights Business

10.1 Federal Signal

10.1.1 Federal Signal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Federal Signal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Federal Signal Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Federal Signal Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.1.5 Federal Signal Recent Development

10.2 Econolite

10.2.1 Econolite Corporation Information

10.2.2 Econolite Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Econolite Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Federal Signal Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.2.5 Econolite Recent Development

10.3 Swarco

10.3.1 Swarco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Swarco Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Swarco Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Swarco Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.3.5 Swarco Recent Development

10.4 Aldridge Traffic Systems

10.4.1 Aldridge Traffic Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aldridge Traffic Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aldridge Traffic Systems Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aldridge Traffic Systems Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.4.5 Aldridge Traffic Systems Recent Development

10.5 Arcus Light

10.5.1 Arcus Light Corporation Information

10.5.2 Arcus Light Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Arcus Light Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Arcus Light Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.5.5 Arcus Light Recent Development

10.6 D.G. Controls

10.6.1 D.G. Controls Corporation Information

10.6.2 D.G. Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 D.G. Controls Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 D.G. Controls Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.6.5 D.G. Controls Recent Development

10.7 E2S Warning Signals

10.7.1 E2S Warning Signals Corporation Information

10.7.2 E2S Warning Signals Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 E2S Warning Signals Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 E2S Warning Signals Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.7.5 E2S Warning Signals Recent Development

10.8 Envoy Lighting

10.8.1 Envoy Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 Envoy Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Envoy Lighting Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Envoy Lighting Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.8.5 Envoy Lighting Recent Development

10.9 Horizon Signal Technologies

10.9.1 Horizon Signal Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Horizon Signal Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Horizon Signal Technologies Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Horizon Signal Technologies Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.9.5 Horizon Signal Technologies Recent Development

10.10 North America Traffic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Traffic Signal Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 North America Traffic Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 North America Traffic Recent Development

10.11 Peek Traffic Corporation

10.11.1 Peek Traffic Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Peek Traffic Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Peek Traffic Corporation Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Peek Traffic Corporation Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.11.5 Peek Traffic Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Pfannenberg

10.12.1 Pfannenberg Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pfannenberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pfannenberg Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pfannenberg Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.12.5 Pfannenberg Recent Development

10.13 Trastar

10.13.1 Trastar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trastar Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Trastar Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Trastar Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.13.5 Trastar Recent Development

10.14 Werma

10.14.1 Werma Corporation Information

10.14.2 Werma Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Werma Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Werma Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.14.5 Werma Recent Development

10.15 Ver-Mac

10.15.1 Ver-Mac Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ver-Mac Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ver-Mac Traffic Signal Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ver-Mac Traffic Signal Lights Products Offered

10.15.5 Ver-Mac Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Traffic Signal Lights Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Traffic Signal Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Traffic Signal Lights Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Traffic Signal Lights Distributors

12.3 Traffic Signal Lights Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

