Traffic Management Systems Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: , Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION, Baokang Electronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Traffic Management Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Traffic Management Systems market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Traffic Management Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION, Baokang Electronic Market Segment by Product Type: Integrated Urban Traffic Control System, Freeway Management System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Public Transportation System, Others Market Market Segment by Application: Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy & Planning

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Traffic Management Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Traffic Management Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Traffic Management Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Traffic Management Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Traffic Management Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Traffic Management Systems market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Traffic Management Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

1.4.3 Freeway Management System

1.4.4 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

1.4.5 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Urban Traffic

1.5.3 Inter-Urban

1.5.4 Parking Management

1.5.5 Info-mobility

1.5.6 Public Transport

1.5.7 Freeway

1.5.8 Consultancy & Planning 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Traffic Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Traffic Management Systems Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Traffic Management Systems Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Traffic Management Systems Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Traffic Management Systems Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Traffic Management Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Traffic Management Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Traffic Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Traffic Management Systems Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Traffic Management Systems Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Traffic Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Traffic Management Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Traffic Management Systems Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Traffic Management Systems Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Traffic Management Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kapsch TrafficCom

13.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

13.1.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.1.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

13.2 SWARCO

13.2.1 SWARCO Company Details

13.2.2 SWARCO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SWARCO Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.2.4 SWARCO Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SWARCO Recent Development

13.3 Siemens

13.3.1 Siemens Company Details

13.3.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Siemens Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.4 TomTom

13.4.1 TomTom Company Details

13.4.2 TomTom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 TomTom Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 TomTom Recent Development

13.5 THALES

13.5.1 THALES Company Details

13.5.2 THALES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 THALES Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.5.4 THALES Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 THALES Recent Development

13.6 IBM

13.6.1 IBM Company Details

13.6.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 IBM Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.6.4 IBM Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IBM Recent Development

13.7 Cubic

13.7.1 Cubic Company Details

13.7.2 Cubic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cubic Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.7.4 Cubic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cubic Recent Development

13.8 Fujitsu

13.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.8.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Fujitsu Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.9 Q-Free

13.9.1 Q-Free Company Details

13.9.2 Q-Free Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Q-Free Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.9.4 Q-Free Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Q-Free Recent Development

13.10 Imtech

13.10.1 Imtech Company Details

13.10.2 Imtech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Imtech Traffic Management Systems Introduction

13.10.4 Imtech Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Imtech Recent Development

13.11 Kyosan Electric

10.11.1 Kyosan Electric Company Details

10.11.2 Kyosan Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kyosan Electric Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.11.4 Kyosan Electric Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Kyosan Electric Recent Development

13.12 SICE

10.12.1 SICE Company Details

10.12.2 SICE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 SICE Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.12.4 SICE Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 SICE Recent Development

13.13 Iteris

10.13.1 Iteris Company Details

10.13.2 Iteris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Iteris Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.13.4 Iteris Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Iteris Recent Development

13.14 Peek traffic

10.14.1 Peek traffic Company Details

10.14.2 Peek traffic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Peek traffic Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.14.4 Peek traffic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Peek traffic Recent Development

13.15 E-Hualu

10.15.1 E-Hualu Company Details

10.15.2 E-Hualu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 E-Hualu Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.15.4 E-Hualu Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 E-Hualu Recent Development

13.16 China ITS (Holdings)

10.16.1 China ITS (Holdings) Company Details

10.16.2 China ITS (Holdings) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 China ITS (Holdings) Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.16.4 China ITS (Holdings) Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 China ITS (Holdings) Recent Development

13.17 ENJOYOR

10.17.1 ENJOYOR Company Details

10.17.2 ENJOYOR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ENJOYOR Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.17.4 ENJOYOR Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ENJOYOR Recent Development

13.18 Datang Telecom

10.18.1 Datang Telecom Company Details

10.18.2 Datang Telecom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Datang Telecom Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.18.4 Datang Telecom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Datang Telecom Recent Development

13.19 Wantong Technology

10.19.1 Wantong Technology Company Details

10.19.2 Wantong Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Wantong Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.19.4 Wantong Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Wantong Technology Recent Development

13.20 Hisense TransTech

10.20.1 Hisense TransTech Company Details

10.20.2 Hisense TransTech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hisense TransTech Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.20.4 Hisense TransTech Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hisense TransTech Recent Development

13.21 China Shipping Network Technology

10.21.1 China Shipping Network Technology Company Details

10.21.2 China Shipping Network Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 China Shipping Network Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.21.4 China Shipping Network Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 China Shipping Network Technology Recent Development

13.22 Dahua Technology

10.22.1 Dahua Technology Company Details

10.22.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Dahua Technology Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.22.4 Dahua Technology Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

13.23 HIKVISION

10.23.1 HIKVISION Company Details

10.23.2 HIKVISION Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 HIKVISION Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.23.4 HIKVISION Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 HIKVISION Recent Development

13.24 Baokang Electronic

10.24.1 Baokang Electronic Company Details

10.24.2 Baokang Electronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Baokang Electronic Traffic Management Systems Introduction

10.24.4 Baokang Electronic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Baokang Electronic Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

